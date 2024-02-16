All-Star Anthony Edwards' Blackjack figure revealed: “If they take that, I’m gone”

Anthony Edwards’ rise to superstardom has been spectacular. He finished second behind LaMelo Ball for the 2021 Rookie of the Year award but has only become better since then. “Ant-Man,” who is now the Minnesota Timberwolves' franchise cornerstone, will be making his second straight NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

Part of Edwards’ growing stature as a basketball player is his no-holds-barred approach on both ends of the court. He wants to take on the difficult defensive assignments and relishes the chance to demolish opponents on offense. The explosive guard has the kind of competitiveness and mental strength that have invited comparisons to the legendary Michael Jordan.

The similarities between Anthony Edwards and “His Airness,” are even deeper than most people imagined. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the magazine had this to report about Edwards:

“Edwards doesn’t drink, but he indulges another vice at a casino not far from his home. There, he can be found at the blackjack table, although typically only for a couple of hours at a time. Edwards might be competitive, but not enough to chase losses. ‘I go in there with 10 to 20K, and if they take that, I’m gone.’”

Michael Jordan is infamously also known for his gambling. The six-time champ would even do it on the eve of a crucial playoff game in 1993 against the New York Knicks. He was once asked to testify in a federal court for giving $57K to a suspected drug dealer to cover gambling debts.

“His Airness” has said on a few occasions that he does not have a gambling problem but he is suffering from competition problems. He has maintained that he can walk away from his vice any time he wants to. Not many, however, have been convinced with Jordan’s assertions.

Anthony Edwards seems to have more self-control than the man considered by many to be the greatest ever to play basketball. With Edwards’ hobby now known, the comparisons between him and Jordan are likely only going to grow.

Fans compare Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan

The report about Anthony Edwards’ love for blackjack has already spawned even more comparisons with Michael Jordan who indulges in poker. They both bring their competitiveness from the basketball court to the cards table. The two also have the same all-out energy when playing even if they spend what may be a generous time in the casino.

The love to gamble may not be what Edwards wants fans to compare him with to Jordan. He would likely try to keep that under wraps. What the Timberwolves player wants to be known for is a superstar who can carry his team to multiple championships.

Michael Jordan didn’t get his first championship until he was 27 years old. Anthony Edwards is only 22 and still improving. He is still on track to follow in the footsteps of maybe the best to ever play the game. It’s the kind of comparison that only a few have lived up to and something “Ant-Man” would likely cherish.