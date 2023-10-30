"All star szn": Sixers fans are buzzing seeing Tyrese Maxey's hot start to 2023-24 NBA season

Tyrese Maxey's hot start to the NBA 2023-24 season has had Philadelphia 76ers fans buzzing. In his two games so far, the guard has been admirable in James Harden's absence, averaging 32.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. While two games are not the ideal sample size to determine how good and impactful a player is, fans have hoped that Maxey's impressive run will see him have an All-Star season.

Maxey propped up 31 points in the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, coupled with 4 rebounds, and 8 assists. However, it was Damian Lillard's 39-point performance that dented the Sixers as they went down 118-117.

That didn't deter the guard as he bounced back with another 30+ point performance. In the 114-107 win against the Toronto Raptors, Maxey had 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. This sent fans into a tizzy.

This was followed by more positive reactions to Maxey's brilliant run.

Maxey has never been an All-Star in his four seasons in the league, all of which he has spent with the Sixers. In the 198 games he has played so far, Maxey has averaged 15.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Tyrese Maxey continues his strong showing against the Portland Trail Blazers despite injuring his hand

Tyrese Maxey suffered a hand injury during the Sixers' contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, but that didn't stop his rich vein of form.

The 22-year-old delivered another good outing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists as Philadelphia propped up a 126-98 win over the Blazers. As for his injury, he gave a promising update that would lift the fans' spirits.

“When I fell on the ground, my funny bone. The whole side of my hand is a little numb, but I think I’ll be OK. Life goes on.”

With the win, the Sixers will hit a three-day break before they host the Raptors on Thursday. This gives the Kentucky guard some time to recover.

There's more upside to the Sixers from Maxey. Apart from his scoring in the last three games, he has also shown some superb chemistry with franchise big man Joel Embiid. Their skillsets make them seamless in terms of pairing and their ability to read each other in pick-and-roll situations has augured well for Philadelphia.

With James Harden's return coming with no timelines, Tyrese Maxey has been a major boost for the outfit that's looking to make a deep run this season. Only time will tell if he can keep up his consistency for the rest of the season.