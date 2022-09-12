“All of a sudden he comes out b**t naked and does a lap” - Robert Horry revisits hilarious training incident with Shaquille O'Neal during their stint as LA Lakers teammates

Former LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal was always a top entertainer, even during his playing days. His former teammate, Robert Horry, revisited a hilarious incident regarding O'Neal's time with the Lakers during a practice. On the latest episode of "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," Horry said (h/t Landon Buford on Twitter):

'We're in practice, waiting on him (Shaq). All of a sudden, he comes out the locker room, b**t naked, does a lap, and goes back in."

The segment was about Shaq's relaxed attitude towards practices and workouts compared to the late Kobe Bryant's focused demeanor. Shaq and Kobe's former teammates, Nic Van Exel, Byron Scott, Robert Horry and Derek Fisher, had similar opinions regarding O'Neal's work ethic.

Shaquille O'Neal was still a dominant force on the court. He knew how to switch his focus, possibly better than any other player in the game's history. His natural talent was enough to help him win four NBA championships. He won three with the LA Lakers, alongside Kobe Bryant.

However, many, including Bryant, believed that O'Neal could've been the greatest player ever if he had put in the extra effort in the gym. In an old interview with Valuetainment, Bryant said he would've won 12 championships if Shaq had his work ethic.

Shaquille O'Neal's lack of work ethic caused friction between him and former LA Lakers co-star Kobe Bryant

Former LA Lakers superstars Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant are possibly the most dominant 1-2 punch in league history. O'Neal's sheer physical dominance and Bryant's all-around offensive game made them unstoppable in the early 2000s.

Their three-peat feat is a testament to their impact on the floor as co-stars. While Shaq and Kobe's on-court chemistry worked wonders for the Lakers, the same couldn't be said for their relationship off the court.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant butted heads for the longest time. Their feud contributed to the end of the dynasty they created with the LA Lakers. O'Neal's lack of work ethic was among the factors that led to the friction between him and Kobe.

Bryant followed his idol Michael Jordan in every aspect, including showing tremendous commitment to the game. Akin to Jordan, Bryant also didn't have much respect for his teammates who didn't work hard at practice.

Despite O'Neal being a veteran, Bryant never shied away from sharing his feelings about his lack of commitment and casual attitude off the court.

