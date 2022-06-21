"All things considered, this is the best basketball I've played" - Steph Curry reflects on his magnanimous NBA Finals performance

Steph Curry said that his run during the 2022 NBA Championship triumph was the best basketball he has played in his career. He averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in 22 appearances.

Having led the Golden State Warriors to their sixth Finals appearance in eight years, Steph Curry had a chance to win the Finals MVP award. It was the only missing piece in his trophy cabinet, claiming this would cement his legacy.

Prior to this, the 34-year-old had three championships to his name. Keeping all of that aside, his focus was only on helping the Dubs win the NBA championship.

During the series against the Boston Celtics, he averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in six games. He was stellar from the very onset of the series and led the way for a 4-2 series win for the Warriors.

Speaking about how the run was one of the best of his career, Curry said on "The Jim Rime show":

"I always say that I'm still in my prime and I think I can always get better. That's always the motivation when it comes out the way it did to this playoff runs and in the Finals.

"Then you add the context of the situation and everything I can't explain. Just trying to comeback and reach the mountain top again like, all that adds to, you know, the experience and the sense of pride of the work I put in."

on his Finals MVP performance. "I definitely think, all things considered, this is the best basketball I've ever played."

Except for a dismal Game 5 performance, Steph Curry never really went wrong in the Finals. Some critics pointed out his inability in the clutch. However, the two-time MVP rose above all of them and delivered down the stretch as well.

With less than two minutes left in Game 6, the Warriors had already established a significant lead. Steph Curry had a few tears in his eyes, remembering everything that the team had been through to get back to the top of basketball.

Further speaking about the special run to win the 2022 NBA championship, he said:

"Definitely feel like all things considered, this is the best basketball I've played and it means a lot, to you know, go out and lead the charge. When you try to win championships you understand how difficult it is and all the adversity you have to overcome.

"Like you said, we played an amazing Boston Celtics team that had the number one defense in the league and really tested us and we found a way to kind of persevere and get through. I was happy I was pretty consistent throughout the whole Finals."

27.4 PPG | 5.9 APG | 5.2 RPG Western Conference Finals MVP + #NBAFinals MVP + NBA Champion

Can Steph Curry win more championships in his career?

Steph Curry displayed a high level of basketball brilliance to win the 2022 NBA championship. He was at a great level physically and this helped him massively during the campaign.

With the Dubs heading into next season as defending champions, there are already debates sparking over whether they can repeat their run.

Steph Curry certainly has a lot more years of basketball left in him. He will be looking to work harder during the offseason to come into better physical shape next campaign. Alongside him, the team will still have the experience of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson on their side.

The likes of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are expected to sign their extensions this offseason. This will help the Warriors keep their core alive. To add more strength, they will also be excited about the return of young big man James Wiseman.

The 21-year-old was out during the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury. However, he will be looking to make a big comeback season next year. Looking at all of this, the Dubs do look stacked for the next campaign.

Steph hears and remembers everything

There are other teams that could make some big moves and look better. However, the Warriors already have championship experience and that will separate them from the others in contention.

