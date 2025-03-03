Alleged courtside footage catches DeMar DeRozan's heated exchange with Dillon Brooks during Kings vs Rockets game

Sacramento Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan and Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks continued their beef during Saturday's matchup in Houston. A day later, courtside footage allegedly documenting their heated altercation leaked on social media.

Nearly a year ago (March 21), DeRozan and Brooks were ejected for a scuffle during the Rockets' 127-117 home victory over DeRozan's then-Chicago Bulls. Afterward, the six-time All-Star called out Brooks for approaching him "from behind" to escalate the conflict and expressed general disdain for the renowned disruptor.

While DeRozan has since switched teams, it appears there is lingering animosity between the adversaries. Early in the third quarter of Saturday's showdown, DeRozan attempted to back down Brooks in the post. However, he lost control of the ball and dribbled it off his foot and out of bounds.

DeRozan appeared to take issue with Brooks' physicality, as he pleaded for a foul call after the play. But Brooks seemingly wasn't having it, as the eight-year veteran initiated another face-to-face quarrel with DeRozan before shoving him.

While DeRozan and Brooks weren't ejected this time around, they were assessed double technical fouls.

On Sunday, @legendz_nba on X/Twitter shared footage allegedly shedding light on the intensity of their confrontation.

"The f**k are you talking about?" Brooks asks DeRozan in the clip as he contests the no-call.

"Shut the f**k up, p**sy-a** n***a," DeRozan responds.

"Push me again! Push me again! Push me!" DeRozan claps back after Brooks shoves him.

Fortunately for NBA fans, the foes were allowed to settle their differences on the court.

DeMar DeRozan gets last laugh after fiery altercation with Dillon Brooks

DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks each had rough shooting nights on Saturday. DeRozan finished with a team-best 21 points but shot just 7-for-18 (38.9%), while Brooks mustered 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting (30.8%).

Nevertheless, DeRozan got the last laugh, as he led his squad to a 113-103 road victory. He and his co-star Zach LaVine combined for 41 points to overcome the early loss of star center Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), who exited early on.

The contest marked Sacramento (31-28) and Houston's (37-23) final clash of the season, with the Kings sweeping their season series 3-0. So, barring a postseason matchup, Brooks will have to wait until next season to exact revenge against DeRozan.

