Alleged leaked audio captures Karl-Anthony Towns fuming at Draymond Green as Knicks star gets in foul trouble

New York Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns struggled with foul trouble during Saturday's 97-94 road loss to the Golden State Warriors. A day later, alleged leaked audio emerged, capturing the five-time All-Star's apparent frustration with Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green.

Towns finished with game-highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds, along with three assists and three 3-pointers, shooting 57.1%. However, he was plagued by foul issues throughout the contest, fouling out with 6.1 seconds remaining.

Tensions flared far earlier, though. With 8:08 left in the second quarter, Towns picked up his third foul after getting tangled up with Green on the perimeter. Afterward, the four-time NBA champion gestured for New York to remove Towns from the game, sparking a face-to-face altercation.

On Sunday, @legendz_nba on X/Twitter shared a purported leaked audio from the incident. The clip features Towns and Green exchanging jibes as an official steps in to defuse the situation.

"That's three (fouls)," Green says.

"Shut your b*tch a** up. You're a h*e," Towns replies.

"Take him out. Take him out," Green continues.

"You're a h*e. I ain't moving. I ain't moving, alright? You're a h*e," Towns says. "... All he does is talk."

"Bye!," Green shouts as Towns checks out.

While Towns outplayed Green (nine points, four rebounds and three assists on 33.3% shooting), the Warriors stalwart got the last laugh. Green converted a driving layup on Towns to give his squad a six-point lead with 25.8 seconds left.

Following the dagger basket, Green broke out his superstar teammate Steph Curry's iconic "night night" celebration, likely adding to Towns' vexation.

Draymond Green commends Karl-Anthony Towns' physicality and feistiness following their altercation

Karl-Anthony Towns and Draymond Green seemingly aren't each other's biggest fans, especially after the veteran called out Towns on his podcast earlier this month.

Green questioned whether Towns skipped New York's 114-102 home loss to Golden State on March 4 to avoid playing his rival Jimmy Butler. In actuality, Towns was away from his team attending the funeral of a close family friend who died from breast cancer.

Nevertheless, Green praised the big man during Saturday's postgame interview, underscoring how he displayed increased physicality.

"It was good to see KAT show up and play like that," Green said. "Physical. Probably the most physical I've seen him play."

Green added that he relished their second-quarter verbal exchange.

"I like battles," Green said. "I've never seen him willing to talk. So, I enjoyed that. That was fun. He had a really good game."

With Saturday's victory, the Warriors (39-28) swept the Knicks (42-24) 2-0 in their season series. Thus, barring an NBA Finals showdown, fans will have to wait until next season to see the adversaries' rematch.

