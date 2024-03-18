Alleged leaked audio reveals Steph Curry and D'Angelo Russell's heated NSFW trash talk

Former teammates Steph Curry and D'Angelo Russell had a heated moment during the Golden State Warriors 128-121 road win against the LA Lakers on Saturday. The teams have re-ignited their rivalry since last year's playoffs. They met in the conference semis, which LA won 4-2.

Tensions flared throughout the series and on Saturday night, too. It could have been another thrilling contest without the replay review controversies and other questionable refereeing decisions.

Russell, who played with Curry in the 2019-20 season in Golden State, was urging his new co-star LeBron James to go at the two-time MVP in the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the prominent sources on "X", "Legendz_NBA," who has confirmed several alleged trash-talking incidents, revealed the heated altercation between Russell and Curry.

"Hello no, get his a**, get his a**," Russell yelled from the sidelines as LeBron posted up Curry.

Steph Curry didn't respond to D'Angelo Russell instantly. He waited for the right moment after hitting a 3 and drawing a foul over Rui Hachimura. Russell was still on the bench when that play went down as Curry stormed down the court to fire shots at the Lakers point guard, saying:

"Get your bitch a** on the court"

Russell and Thompson also exchanged words later. Curry intervened in that interaction as well.

Expand Tweet

Steph Curry silences Lakers with dominant return

Steph Curry was fired up in his injury return against the LA Lakers. He had missed the past four games with an ankle sprain.

It was a must-win contest for the rivals as the play-in tournament and playoff seedings were on the line. The Golden State Warriors and Lakers had 31 losses each. LA was ahead because it was five games over .500, while the Dubs were three games over .500.

The season series was also tied 1-1. The Warriors had to get a win as they revisit the Lakers on Apr. 3. Losing Saturday would've made it difficult for them to save the season series and get an advantage if they had the same record as the Lakers at the end of the regular season.

However, Steph Curry put the Warriors on his back with a 31-point effort on 50.0% shooting. It was a close contest for most of the game, but the Dubs edged ahead in the third frame to swing the momentum in their favor. Curry's 31 points also helped the Warriors fend off LeBron James 40-point night.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson's 26 points and Jonathan Kuminga's 23 also influenced the game. The Lakers were already depleted in the frontcourt without Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood. They had to deal with Anthony Davis' injury, too.

Davis exited the game early after sustaining an eye injury. He played only 12 minutes, producing eight points and four rebounds.