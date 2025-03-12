  • home icon
  • Alleged leaked audio reveals vexed Kevin Durant trash-talking Grizzlies' rookie as Suns lose close battle to Ja Morant & Co

By Reign Amurao
Modified Mar 12, 2025 00:38 GMT
Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 on Monday. Durant and Grizzlies youngster Cam Spencer got into a heated argument during the game. An alleged leaked audio recording of the two players' conversation was shared by the X (formerly Twitter) account @legendz_nba.

In a play during the second quarter, Spencer committed a defensive foul on Durant. After the referee blew his whistle, the Suns' star seemingly started to talk back at the rookie and his team.

"I ain't arguing with y'all," Durant told the opposing team. "Cooking n****s.

Then, he turned to Spencer.

"The f**k you talking about?" Durant retorted.

The 6-foot-4 guard didn't back down as he stood his ground.

"I don't give a f**k," the rookie responded.

However, KD replied with this:

"Sit your drunk a** down."
Durant's co-star, Devin Booker, also had something to say to the rookie. The four-time All-Star drove to the basket and made a layup. After his shot, he looked back at Spencer and allegedly said this:

"Soft a** n***a."

Even with the trash-talking from the two stars, Spencer and the Grizzlies had the last laugh as they sealed the win. The former UConn guard played 19 minutes and had 16 points, three rebounds and three steals off the bench.

For the Suns, Durant finished the game with 35 points, five rebounds and five assists on 7-for-9 shooting from deep. Booker, on the other hand, had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Even with their high-scoring performance, the team failed to capture a win.

Former NBA star proposes trade idea sending Kevin Durant to OKC Thunder

With how the Suns handled the trade deadline, many believe Kevin Durant could be traded this offseason. Since then, there have been a few talks about where Durant could end up in the 2025-26 season.

Kenyon Martin, a former NBA player, recommended that the Oklahoma City Thunder take a chance and sign their former top player again. Martin thinks that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Durant together would be invincible.

"Kevin Durant's going to go back to Oklahoma City, bruh," Martin proclaimed. "Listen, I'm moving Chet for Kevin Durant. And be him like he did with the Golden State. He's too efficient, man. If you put him in that situation with Shai, the way Shai gets to the line, that sh*t is scary."
Durant's contract has $54.7 million left, and trading him for Chet Holmgren, who has $13.7 million, could benefit the Suns. Additionally, it would give Booker a high-potential teammate.

हिन्दी