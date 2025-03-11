"Kevin Durant is gone this summer": NBA analyst makes shocking claim as Suns plummet to 11th seed with 30-35 record

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns remain at the 11th spot in the Western Conference with a 30-35 record. Many have lost hope in what the Suns can do this year, ruling them out of the postseason with only a few weeks left in their schedule.

One of the people who have stopped believing that Phoenix can play after the regular season is ESPN's David Dennis Jr. According to him, the team is playing for nothing at this point. Dennis revealed his thoughts on the franchise on Tuesday's episode of "NBA Today."

Additionally, he claimed that one of the stars in the team's big three is likely to be traded away in the offseason. This comment came after the Suns' disappointing performance after they formed an elite trio with Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

"This is just a lamed up two months to their season, what are they playing for?" Dennis said. "We all know what's gonna happen. We all know that Kevin Durant is gone this summer, we all know they tried, as much as they possibly could, get rid of Bradley Beal. They have, really, nothing to play for.

"I walked away from so many Suns games this season and said, 'How did they lose this game with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker taking these last shots and being so bad in the clutch'."

Durant has tried his best to lead the Suns to success this season. The star forward has played in 52 games, averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. However, it still hasn't helped them improve their situation.

The Suns have 17 games left and will play seven playoff teams in their next 10. Their only hope to be in the postseason is to secure the 10th spot and compete in the Play-In Tournament.

What is the trade price for Kevin Durant?

During the trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns tried to trade Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors and receive Jimmy Butler. However, the deal didn't push through.

There's still a big chance the Suns will trade KD during the offseason. Durant is still under contract for one more season. He's set to earn $54.7 million next year. With that in mind, what can the franchise get in return if they trade him next summer?

Suns insider Duane Rankin said the franchise could get a young player and three first-round picks in exchange. Their goal in the upcoming summer is to get under the second apron.

"Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron," Rankin said.

The potential KD trade could give the Suns more room in their salary cap.

