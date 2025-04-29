Alleged leaked LeBron James' audio catches Lakers star's heated exchange with Rudy Gobert after blow to head

LeBron James got into a heated argument with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. In Game 4, the two players got into it after they had a very physical play boxing out for the rebound. Gobert accidentally elbowed James in the back of his head, which angered the Lakers star.

An alleged leaked footage showed the star's interaction. James had an animated reaction when he got hit on the head, while Gobert remained unfazed.

It started when James gave the three-time Defensive Player of the Year a slight nudge with his elbow as he tried to box him out. Gobert fought back by giving the elbow back. However, he hit the back of James' head.

Fortunately for the Lakers, the referee by the baseline saw the entire play, whistling for the foul. James then confronted Gobert, calling him out.

"Don't throw no f**king elbows, my n***a," James yelled at Gobert. "B***h a** n***a. You a b***h.

James turned to the official and complained.

"He threw an elbow at the top of my f**king head."

The camera switched to the Frenchman, unbothered by the entire sequence. Gobert had a confused look on his face and had one comment for James.

"Soft a** motherf**ker," Gobert said to LeBron James.

The first-round playoff series between the two teams has been physical. The Lakers are trying to put up a fight and save their season, while the Wolves want to end the best-of-seven series on Wednesday. Gobert and his team have a 3-1 lead, and they can secure a potential win to advance to the semifinals.

What is LeBron James' mentality as the Lakers look to mount a 3-1 comeback?

LeBron James has faced adversity before, but mounting a 3-1 comeback at age 40 is a daunting challenge. Still, James remains focused on leading the Lakers past the Timberwolves.

Ahead of Game 5, James revealed his mentality as the Lakers could potentially be eliminated. The four-time champion said that the team needs to take it one game at a time. The superstar, according to Mike Trudell, wants L.A. to focus on their Game on Wednesday.

In 2016, James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals. They played against a Golden State Warriors team that broke the win record (73 wins) in the regular season.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers sent the series to seven games and won the NBA championship. With his track record, the Lakers could put up a fight and extend their series against Minnesota.

