Alleged minor linked to Josh Giddey likes IG post about NBA’s investigation against Thunder guard  

Josh Giddey stirred up quite the buzz on social media when a leaked video of him with a minor did the rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard garnered immense flak for the clip, and in a recent development, the alleged minor who was linked to the NBA star liked a post on Instagram that had details about the league's investigation against Giddey.

The post had an excerpt from CBS News that shed more details on the NBA's probe into Giddey's alleged inappropriate relationship. And the profile that liked the post is Liv Cook.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alleged minor girl likes the post for investigations against Josh Giddy

You can view the post below.

Earlier, Giddey practiced with the Thunder team on Friday, but both he and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault refused to comment about the incident.

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault told reporters. "And that'll be my comment on anything related."

Giddey declined to comment as well, saying there was nothing further to add at the time. The guard is 15 games into his third NBA season. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after plying his trade for the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL.

Josh Giddey's promising career might take a hit with the recent allegations

Josh Giddey has quickly proven himself to be a vital cog in the OKC Thunder unit in his three seasons with the franchise, propping up 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists as the team's lead point guard. This season, he's averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Giddey took the floor on Saturday in the Thunder's 127-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 21-year-old had 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, as the latter had the better of OKC.

Upon the incident coming to light, NBA fans expressed their disappointment at Josh Giddey. The clip and the tweet have since been deleted. If the allegations are proven, Giddey could face serious legal ramifications.

While speculations are rife that a suspension and a hefty fine are in store, there is no concrete explanation as to how the league will determine if Giddey is indeed found guilty of an inappropriate relationship. Only time will tell how things will pan out for the talented guard.