Allen Iverson is one of the greatest, and most beloved, basketball players of all-time. The NBA Hall of Famer recently appeared on comedian Kevin Hart's podcast, Cold as Balls, in which he shared high praise for Ja Morant.

Hart asked the eleven-time All-Star if he sees the comparisons between himself and the Memphis Grizzlies' star point guard, to which he responded:

"I might not see it in the actual style of play, but the speed, the attitude, the bounce - Ja's 6'3 and can fly. Ja is the real deal."

In just his fourth season, Ja Morant has established himself as a star. The one-time All-Star is averaging 28.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 7.6 assists per game, all career-highs. He is shooting 46.8% from the field, a career-best 37.6% from three-point range, and 74.3% from the free-throw line.

While he has a long way to go before reaching the heights of a player as legendary as Allen Iverson, Morant has gotten off to a great start to his career.

Watch Allen Iverson and Kevin Hart discuss Ja Morant below (starting at the 13:20 mark):

Looking back at Allen Iverson's impact on the game of basketball

Allen Iverson was a first-ballot electee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was also named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. Iverson was the true definition of a star player during his tenure in the NBA.

AI finished his career averaging 26.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 6.2 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game, and 0.2 blocks per game. He was named to eleven All-Star teams and seven All-NBA teams, while also winning the 1996-1997 Rookie of the Year award, 2000-2001 NBA MVP award, and two All-Star game MVP awards. Furthermore, he won four scoring titles and three steals titles.

Iverson's impact, however, transcended the game as he became a cultural icon. The Philadelphia 76ers legend inspired many of the stars of today's NBA. Known for his iconic cornrows, tattoos, sleeves, and crossovers, Iverson has set many trends both around the NBA world and outside of it.

While Iverson was unable to win a championship, he famously led the 76ers to the 2000-2001 NBA Finals. Despite having one of the least talented rosters to make it to the championship, Iverson's iconic Game One performance handed the LA Lakers their only loss of that entire postseason.

Watch Allen Iverson's highlights below:

Poll : 0 votes