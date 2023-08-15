Allen Iverson celebrates with Post Malone as“White Iverson” hits a billion

Rapper Post Malone alluded to Allen Iverson when he created the lyrics of the hit song “White Iverson” in 2015. Eight years later, the two celebrated together as the aforementioned track hit 1 billion Spotify streams.

“White Iverson” was released on July 19, 2015 to somewhat mixed reviews. It peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa were two of the most well-known rappers who praised Malone’s single. Earl Sweatshirt, though, had an entirely different opinion and trolled both the song and the upcoming rapper.

Still, the publicity helped the song reach more listeners than many expected. It hit 1 million views just a month after its release, which shone the spotlight on Post Malone.

Two years after “White Iverson” became a hit, Malone finally met the Philadelphia 76ers icon. Here’s what he had to say in an interview about that experience:

"It was nuts. My manager goes, 'Hey, you wanna meet Allen [Iverson]?' I'm like, 'Hell yeah I wanna meet Allen.' So we just went up to some house up in the Hills - we had a couple glasses of champagne and we just kicked it for a little bit.

"It was a dream come true, just to see that he actually liked the song. He said his kids loved it and everybody loves it, so that meant the world to me that I had his blessings."

Post Malone braided his hair behind the idea that it would look like the former basketball superstar’s cornrows. Iverson made the look a hit during his prime in the NBA. The rapper was just one of probably thousands who tried to copy the hair style.

“AI’s” influence apparently also helped inspire the song.

“I got me some braids and I got me some hoes

“Started rockin' the sleeve, I can't ball with no Joes

The chorus of the song left no doubt Allen Iverson had a huge impact in the song:

“White Iverson

“When I started ballin', I was young

“You gon' think about me when I'm gone

“I need that money like the ring I never won, I won

Allen Iverson is arguably a bigger icon than Michael Jordan for some players

Allen Iverson grew up idolizing Michael Jordan. On more than one occasion, “AI” said that “His Airness” is the greatest to play the game of basketball.

Scores of Jordan wannabees were part of the NBA culture when Iverson came into the NBA in 1996. “Air Jordan” was winning titles like it was nobody’s business and he had the shoes to go with his stardom.

Iverson came in already noticeably different. He didn’t have Jordan’s size and clean-cut look. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard became the first superstar to be noticed not just for his play but also for what he looked like.

Allen Iverson didn’t invent braids, cornrows and tattoos. But he grabbed the spotlight on all of these with the way he carried himself and the way he torched opponents on the floor.

“AI” blazed a path that no one has been able to do before and no one has replicated. Even Steph Curry wanted to wear the cornrows to be like Iverson.

Michael Jordan and perhaps LeBron James are considered by some NBA players as the greatest. Allen Iverson’s impact, though, rivals those of the two and in some cases even bigger than what the GOAT-candidates brought to the game.

