Allen Iverson recalls David Stern putting Philadelphia icon on blast over hardcore rap lyrics: "I know I'm gonna get punished"

During the early 2000s, Allen Iverson was the face of the NBA and was often monitored by the league and media in everything that he did. At that time, he was trying everything that he wanted to do, as he was already the biggest star in the league and also the face of the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2000, he tried to pursue a rap career under the moniker Jewelz. Unfortunately, it was short-lived, as his debut single was criticized for its controversial lyrics. The song was called 40 Bars, and most of the lyrics were deemed sexist and homophobic.

Iverson recently sat down with Rachel Nichols, and the two touched on the subject of his time as a short-lived rapper. According to the Hall of Fame guard, the song got him in trouble with the late David Stern, who was the league commissioner at the time.

"I remember I did that terrible rap song," Iverson said. "That's one of the things, to this day, I'm so embarrassed everytime we go somewhere and people will play it and I'm, 'Please put that off.'

"He [Stern] called me to his office. I had to go with Theo Ratliff. So, the whole time I was nervous, I'm going to see Boogeyman David Stern... I was like, 'It's not gonna go good.' I know I'm gonna get punishedm but to what extent? I didn't know. It got worse. Out of nowhere, he pulled out a piece of paper and went, 'I'm gonna read something to you,' and he started reading the rap to me.

"My heart was thumping so bad because I knew the crazy stuff that I was saying. For me, in my mind, I was counting every bad thing that I said."

Iverson mentioned that he only did it because of the pressure from his friends, who wanted to be part of the hip-hop culture.

Philly legend is bringing back the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase

Allen Iverson knows how to give back to his community. This upcoming Saturday, December 23, Iverson will host his annual holiday showcase at Bethel High School. According to sources, the former Sixers star will be present during the event and will enjoy part of the festivities.

Admission won't be free, as tickets are priced at $10. There will be a full day of games scheduled for the event on that day. It will take place in Iverson's hometown of Hampton, Virginia.

The school gym was named after the NBA legend back in February. Iverson shared a heartfelt speech when the school showed their gift to their former student.

