"My childhood dream": Allen Iverson crowns Michael Jordan & Michael Jackson his idols

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson is widely regarded as one of the most electrifying offensive players in NBA history. According to the Hall of Famer, his success stemmed from his childhood dream to be like Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and pop icon Michael Jackson.

On Monday, Iverson posted a tribute to Jordan and Jackson on Instagram, touching on his former desire to live up to their illustrious careers.

“My childhood dream was to be like these two! I tried my best, Jack!” Iverson captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Most would agree that Iverson’s career doesn’t quite stack up to Jordan’s. The Bulls legend won six titles, while Iverson didn’t win a single championship over his 14-year career.

However, Iverson’s elite handles and scoring ability, combined with his relatability, made him beloved among fans. His dominant offensive play also earned him 11 All-Star berths and the 2001 MVP award en route to being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Additionally, some have claimed that Iverson is pound-for-pound the greatest player ever, as he consistently got the most out of his relatively small 6-foot stature. So, as the former MVP alluded to, he certainly did his best to live up to his childhood idols.

Also Read: 'You wanna say wassup to Jay?': Rookie Andre Iguodala reveals awe-inspiring Allen Iverson night-out story

Michael Jordan never forgot getting crossed over by a rookie Allen Iverson

After being drafted No. 1 in the 1996 NBA draft, it didn’t take long for Allen Iverson to catch Michael Jordan’s attention.

On Mar. 12, 1997, Iverson’s Sixers were taking on Jordan’s Bulls in Iverson’s rookie season. During the matchup, the then-21-year-old famously crossed up Jordan and drained a mid-range jumper in his face.

Iverson also had the overall scoring edge over Jordan. He finished with a game-high 37 points on 62.5% shooting, while Jordan recorded 23 points on 37.5% shooting.

Chicago still secured a 108-104 victory. However, according to Iverson, the Bulls legend never forgot being shown up by the then-rookie guard.

During an appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in 2021, the former MVP recounted visiting Jordan at a Charlotte Hornets game. According to Iverson, the six-time champion somewhat jokingly berated him for embarrassing him back in their 1997 matchup.

“I went to a Charlotte Hornets game and he had me come in, and we in the back, and me and him just sitting back and drinking and reminiscing or whatever, and I was like, ‘Man, I love you, man.’ And he was like, ‘You don’t love me, you lil bi**h. You wouldn’t have crossed me up like that if you did,’” Iverson said.

“Everybody in the room just bust out laughing, man. It was crazy.”

(1:24 mark below)

Iverson may have done his childhood idol dirty with his iconic crossover. Nonetheless, he still earned the respect of “His Airness.”

Also Read: "He was going to kill him" - Maligned ref Tim Donaghy reveals how he got back at Allen Iverson for threatening Steve Javie