'You wanna say wassup to Jay?': Rookie Andre Iguodala reveals awe-inspiring Allen Iverson night-out story

Allen Iverson and Andre Iguodala played three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. When Iguodala was drafted by the 76ers in the 2004 NBA Draft, ‘The Answer’ was already a nine-year veteran in the league and a league MVP. Iggy shared a legendary night-out story he had with the NBA legend.

In his rookie season, Iverson and Iggy were in New York and the former took him for a one-on-one dinner. Iguodala said that before he wanted to go out, he wanted to buy a coat and it was Iverson who accompanied him. According to the four-time NBA champion, Iverson bought him a small-sized fur coat and made fun of Iguodala for it.

However, the night got even more exciting when Iverson thought 40/40 Club, owned by Jay-Z, was quiet and dead. Iguodala said that Jay-Z sent someone to call Iverson, who was still in the car.

“Somebody comes out of the door. He's like, ‘Yo! Jay is in here. He wants to say what’s up,’ and then he looked at me and went, 'Do you want to say what’s up to Jay?'” said Iguodala.

Iguodala said when he introduced himself as “Andre Iguodala” to the rapper, Iverson was disappointed and in disbelief. The next day, the 11 x MVP told Iguodala not to introduce himself with his full name because he was already renowned.

Allen Iverson shows love to Andre Iguodala on his retirement

NBA legends Iverson and Iguodala shared the court during their stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. Iverson and Iggy played together for most of three years with the 76ers and during their short career together, developed a cordial relationship.

After Iguodala announced his retirement from the National Basketball League, the 2001 MVP took to Instagram to show love to his former teammate. While appreciating Iggy's brilliance, and rightfully so, Iverson pushed for his former teammate’s Hall of Fame induction.

“Congratulations, lil bro! So proud of you. Anybody who's ever been around you knows how brilliant you are, so after retirement, I know you'll do great things. Hoop wise, next stop, Hall of Fame!”

Iguodala was picked 9th by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played eight seasons with the team before being traded to the Denver Nuggets, from where he eventually joined the Golden State Warriors.

Before his retirement, the 39-year-old won four championships with the Warriors and was named the 2015 Finals MVP. He made it to the All-Star team once in 2012 and to the All-NBA Defensive Team twice in his career, which seems odd for a player of his caliber.