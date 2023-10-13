"They already know that I'm Reebok" - Allen Iverson shares his relationship with major shoe brand unblemished post-retirement

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson continues to make headlines even after his retirement from the league. This time, it was his relationship with the major shoe brand Reebok that caught people's attention after the announcement that the former All-Star and NBA MVP became the vice president of the company's basketball section.

Iverson has been partnering with Reebok since 1996, when he entered the league. The Philadelphia 76ers legend will now look to help the company get back to the basketball shoe business after several years where Nike and Jordan Brand dominated the market.

"Allen Iverson has a lifetime contract with Reebok, and will receive a $32 million trust on his 55th birthday thanks to a deal he signed in 2001. In addition, he reportedly receives an annual check of $800,000 as part of his lucrative deal," Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Allen Iverson talked about his 27-year relationship with Reebok.

"I love them so much. Because even with new ownership, they have maintained the same relationship with me. You know what I mean? They understand that I am Reebok. And when you think about Reebok, that's all you think about is Allen Iverson," the NBA Hall of Famer told Barnes and Jackson, via Showtime Basketball.

"I don't care about how many people, you know what I mean? I don't care how many people come and join the company or whatever, already know that I am Reebok and the relationship has basically maintained even with my retirement. And that's what I think is so awesome."

Expand Tweet

Allen Iverson will be a major part of the company's effort to make its way back to the shoe business, but he will not be alone, as a fellow NBA Hall of Famer will join him in an executive role.

Shaquille O'Neal joins Allen Iverson in Reebok executive role

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, Reebok officially announced that Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson will become partners in the company as president and vice-president of basketball, respectively.

The two legends will supervise the company's basketball strategy and will also focus on recruiting players to Reebok.

"AI is a founding father of Reebok Basketball and has left a lasting impact on the game and its surrounding culture. There is no one I’d rather work with to bring in a new generation of ballers to Reebok than him. Shaq and AI back at it — feels good," Shaquille O'Neal told Boardroom, via Yahoo Sports.

Shaquille O'Neal, who won four NBA championships with the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat, was the first player with a Reebok signature shoe in 1992 but left the company in 1998. He started collaborating with the shoe brand again in the early 2010s.