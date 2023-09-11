After shocking upset, Shaquille O'Neal envisions 2024 Olympics with LeBron James and Steph Curry leading Team USA

Shaquille O'Neal seemingly supported the call for Team USA to send their best players to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Americans finished fourth in the recently concluded 2023 FIBA World Cup, losing to Germany in the semifinals and to Canada in the third-place game.

Team USA was the favorite to win the FIBA World Cup but suffered three total losses in the tournament. They lost to Lithuania in the second round of the group stage, lost to Germany in the semis, and were outlasted by Canada last Sunday.

O'Neal made the impression that he wants players such as LeBron James and Steph Curry to wear the Red, White and Blue colors at next year's Olympics. The LA Lakers legend shared the following graphic in his Instagram story:

Shaquille O'Neal shared this graphic on his Instagram account.

Team USA did not assemble the best team possible for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It has always been a custom for the Americans to send younger players for the tournament which has resulted in disappointment in the past two FIBA World Cups.

They finished seventh in 2019 after losing to France in the quarterfinals. They were much better this year, ending the tournament in fourth place but still a disappointing performance.

In addition to not being used to the physicality under FIBA rules of the game, the Americans were outplayed in their losses. They might be the most talented team in the tournament but the other teams played amazing team basketball. They cannot compete with just talent alone anymore due to the growth of the game around the world.

As for Shaquille O'Neal, he has an Olympic gold medal and a FIBA World Cup title on his resume. He was part of the team that won gold in the 1994 FIBA World Cup in Toronto and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Will Team USA assemble its best team for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Brandon Ingram struggled for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The lingering question for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics is will they put together the best possible roster to compete for the gold medal? That means players such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard should be on the team.

James already hinted about the possibility of returning to the national team while Curry told ESPN before the FIBA World Cup that Steve Kerr has begun recruiting him for next year. The Golden State Warriors superstar has never played in the Olympics and an Olympic gold medal is the only thing missing in his resume.

The Americans can also recruit Joel Embiid to join the team. Embiid is eligible to play for the United States and France, so both nations will put a lot of effort in convincing the reigning MVP to play for them.

Regardless of what the United States will do at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the rest of the world has caught up with them. There's a reason why three of the best players in the world — Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, are not Americans.

