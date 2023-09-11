21-year-old Michael Jordan once bought 7 cars in a single day but ended up keeping just a black Mercedes

Michael Jordan once bought seven cars after signing with the Chicago Bulls in 1984 but only kept a black Mercedes to himself. Jordan was just 21 years old when the Bulls drafted him third that year out of North Carolina.

In an interview with D Magazine back in 2017, Dallas trial lawyer Don Godwin shared the story of how his father Lewis sold seven cars to a young MJ. Lewis used to work in a car dealership in Jordan's hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.

"Michael said, 'I want to buy seven cars,'" Don said. "'You see that big black Mercedes, the four-door? That's the one for me. I want my mother to have the little Mercedes next to it, and I want my dad to have a Mercedes. I want my grandmother to have a big Pontiac Bonneville, and my brothers and sisters—Firebird Trans Ams, beautiful Pontiacs.'"

Lewis Godwin was shocked that Michael Jordan was buying cars for himself and his entire family. Godwin knew about how athletes go through their money very quickly and tried to persuade Jordan to think about his purchase.

However, the future Chicago Bulls legend was confident about his chances of making it big in the NBA. He also wanted to repay Godwin's efforts to help out his father when they needed a car when he was growing up.

"My dad went back over to Michael and told him he hadn't meant any disrespect," Don Godwin said. "He'd just wanted to make sure the family was okay with everything and Michael said, 'I understand, Mr. Lewis. But I want you to get a large sale. I'm going to pay the window-sticker price because you were a really good friend to my mother and daddy. When nobody would loan them money to buy a car, you always made it happen.'"

Don Godwin always remembered how his father sold seven cars to Michael Jordan, who wanted to repay all the things he did for his parents. That story taught him how to treat people with respect because they will always remember you no matter what.

Michael Jordan loves cars

Michael Jordan fell in love with cars when he was growing up in North Carolina. Jordan began collecting cars as a hobby when he became an NBA superstar and he could afford any vehicle he wanted. He owns several luxury cars and even used them to intimidate other players when he was still active in the league.

Jordan also turned his love for cars and racing into a business, founding 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin. His NASCAR team already has five race victories since 2021, and it continues to grow. It currently has three full-time drivers and one part-time driver.

