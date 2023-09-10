"Absolute control of the result" - Germany clinching their 1st ever FIBA World Cup after upsetting Serbia draws polarizing reactions from fans

Germany made history on Sunday in the Philippines when they won the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It was their first-ever FIBA World Cup championship and just their second international trophy for basketball. However, Die Manschaft's win over Serbia received mixed reactions on social media.

Dennis Schroder had another big game for Germany, finishing with 21 points, two rebounds and two assists. Schroder also made a clutch layup with a minute left while putting the game away on the free throw line. Johannes Voigtmann had the game of his life with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Franz Wagner was named FIBA World Cup Finals MVP after scoring 19 points with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. The game was tied after the first two quarters but Germany took control in the third quarter. Serbia rallied but fell short of their comeback in the final period.

Fans quickly reacted to Germany's historic victory over Serbia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It was mixed reactions, with one side celebrating the Germans' win while others were unhappy with the result.

One fan even claimed that the referees favored the Germans over the Serbians in the final. The fan wrote:

"Absolute control of the result by the referees in favor of Germany."

One fan took a shot at the recent debacle on the NBA champions being World Champions:

"This team beats the Nuggets in 4 or 5."

This fan has an interesting proposal that could put the World Cup champions debate to rest:

"I would like to watch the game between WCup champions and Olympics winners."

This fan went down the high road and congratulated Germany for winning the World Cup and sweeping the tournament:

"Completely undefeated through the World Cup. Congratulations Germany, well deserved!"

This fan gave a huge compliment to Dennis Schroder:

"Dennis Schröder is Michael Jordan’s son, that's a guarantee."

Here are other reactions to Germany's FIBA World Cup win:

Dennis Schroder takes home the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP trophy

Dennis Schroder lifts the 2023 FIBA World Championship with his Germany teammates.

Dennis Schroder was named the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP after averaging 19.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in eight games. Schroder led Germany to their first-ever World Cup trophy for basketball.

The Toronto Raptors guard was also just the second German to win tournament MVP after Dirk Nowitzki. The Dallas Mavericks legend won the award after leading Germany to a bronze medal in 2002.

As mentioned earlier, Franz Wagner was named the Finals MVP after his game-changing performance. Wagner is the future of German basketball and will look to build up from his World Cup campaign and carry it to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

