"Delusional and Stupid": Shaquille O'Neal takes Dominique Wilkins' corner in defense of Larry Bird

Shaquille O'Neal has had enough of the Larry Bird slander as the LA Lakers legend sided with Dominique Wilkins who defended his former rival.

O'Neal recently shared a graphic on Instagram showing Wilkins' reaction to Dennis Rodman and JJ Redick's remarks about Bird. Rodman was not impressed with the Boston Celtics legend and even claimed that Bird would have been in Europe had he played in the NBA today.

Meanwhile, Redick was defending the physicality of today's era and how there's little difference from the 1980s and 1990s. The ESPN analyst reckons it's the media belittling the toughness of current players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Delusional and Stupid," the graphic on Shaq's Instagram story read.

Shaquille O'Neal shared this graphic on his Instagram story.

The graphic and quote came from Dominique Wilkins' interview with Vlad TV last month. Wilkins discussed a variety of topics, including Dennis Rodman's comments about Larry Bird and JJ Redick's take on the physicality of the 1980s and 1990s.

Wilkins showed some love to both Rodman and Bird but called the Chicago Bulls legend delusional.

"I have a lot of respect for Dennis," Wilkins said. "I know Dennis well. He's a good dude, but that's delusional. Larry Bird could play in any era and do the same thing he did in our era. I couldn't handle him; today's players could not (have) handle(d) him."

Meanwhile, The Human Highlight Reel was flabbergasted by Redick's comments and was clearly upset.

"He's stupid," Wilkins said. "It's a stupid comment because Larry Bird played in the most physical era ever.

"He's 6'10'', almost 6'11'', and he was physical himself. To say that he wouldn't be able to play in this league because this league is too physical, it's like, what league you watching?"

Also Read: "They better start working on their professionalism" - Rich Paul issues warning to James Harden and NBA stars about new CBA

Shaquille O'Neal was wrong about Larry Bird

Shaquille O'Neal (left) and Larry Bird

Shaquille O'Neal was not a huge fan of Larry Bird growing up and preferred watching the likes of Magic Johnson and Julius Erving. However, O'Neal changed his mind when he got older and was impressed with Bird's work ethic.

"When I got older and started seeing guys putting in work, I realized he was one of the greatest players ever," O'Neal said on 'The Dan Patrick Show' in 2021. "It's not luck. It's all skill."

Some people might not have Larry Bird in their 10 greatest NBA players list, but The Hick From French Lick could do it all. Bird won the NBA MVP three straight times and won three NBA championships in the 1980s.

Also Read: "IT'S OVER FOR THE LEAGUE" - LA Lakers fans are going nuts after Christian Wood signs with team and teams up with LeBron James