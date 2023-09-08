Julius Erving once claimed his daughter Alexandra Stevenson was born because her mother wore braces

Julius Erving had a daughter outside his marriage to Turquoise Erving, which lasted from 1972 to 2003. Alexandra Stevenson was born on Dec. 15, 1980, after Erving's affair with sportswriter Samantha Stevenson.

In his autobiography Dr. J released in 2013, the Hall of Fame player told the story of how Alexandra was conceived. It was because her mother Samantha was wearing new braces and could not perform oral sex.

"She becomes someone who helps me unwind if I'm feeling high-strung or stressed," Erving wrote.

"I can drive over and spend a relaxing evening that might even include oral sex. I can only remember one time that we actually had intercourse, and that was because she had just gotten this new orthodontia to straighten her teeth. With wire and gleaming metal bristling in her mouth, oral sex was not an option."

Julius Erving had four children with his first wife Turquoise Erving, a daughter Jazmin, and sons, Julius III, Cory, and Cheo. It should be noted that Cheo was adopted by the couple while Cory passed away in 2000 after an accidental drowning.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend did not have a personal relationship with Alexandra Stevenson when she was growing up. He provided financial support but hid her from the public until 1999 when Stevenson reached the Wimbledon semifinals.

The two finally met in 2008 when Stevenson contacted her father for helping her while she was recovering from an injury. They finally met on Oct. 31 that year and have formed a relationship since. Erving attended some of her daughter's matches over the years before her retirement in 2018.

How many kids does Julius Erving have?

Dorys and Julius Erving at the 2007 The Kentucky Derby

The couple divorced because Erving fathered another child outside his marriage. He had a son, Jules, with Dorys Madden, and the couple later married and had two more children, Justin and Julietta. In total, "Dr. J" has eight children with three different women.

The couple divorced because Erving fathered another child outside his marriage. He had a son, Jules, with Dorys Madden, and the couple later married and had two more children, Justin and Julietta. In total, "Dr. J" has eight children with three different women.

In an interview with Mike Sager of Esquire, Erving explained why he never expected any of his children to become a basketball player.

"You can expose your children to exactly the same things, but they're all going to become different people," Erving said. "That's great because I don't want them to be me. I want them to be them."

