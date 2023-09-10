What is the most points scored in a FIBA World Cup game ever? Player, team and other details explored

Dillon Brooks shocked fans after scoring 39 points in Canada's win over the United States in the third-place game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It was the ninth highest-scoring performance in the tournament's history, and the highest one this year.

But what is the most points scored in a FIBA World Cup game? The answer is 54 points and it happened in 1990. South Korea's Hur Jae did it against Egypt on August 18, 1990, in a classification game for 15th place. Hur led South Korea to a 117-115 win over Egypt.

Hur's record remains intact to this day and the most recent player to come close to breaking it was Dirk Nowitzki. The Dallas Mavericks and Germany legend finished with 47 points in a group stage win against Angola in the 2006 FIBA World Cup in Japan.

Who is Hur Jae?

Hur Jae is considered the greatest South Korean basketball player in history. Hur was a shooting guard and known for his shooting beyond the arc. He was also an aggressive player who could take the ball to rack and score in the paint. His nickname during his playing career was "The President of Korean Basketball."

Hur played in the Korean Basketball League for his entire career. He suited up for two teams: the Busan Kia Enterprise and Wonju DB Promy. His career started in 1987 and ended in 2004. He was a two-time KBL Champion and a one-time KBL playoff MVP.

For the national team, Hur won a bunch of accolades including a couple of Silver medals and a bronze medal in the Asian Games. He went into coaching after retiring and was even an assistant for Pepperdine Univerisity at one point. He's a two-time KBL Champion head coach and was in charge of the South Korea men's basketball team from 2016 to 2018.

Dillon Brooks' 39 points currently rank 9th all-time in FIBA World Cup record books

Dillon Brooks exploded for 39 points in Canada's 127-118 overtime win over Team USA in the third-place game on Sunday. Brooks' 39 points are tied for the highest-scoring performance of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also scored 39 points for Jordan against New Zealand.

Other players ahead of Brooks in the scoring list include Nikos Galis of Greece, Oscar Schmidt of Brazil, Jordi Villacampa of Spain and Drazen Petrovic for the former Yugoslavia.

