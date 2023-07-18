Fresh off from winning the 2023 American Century Championship, Steph Curry teased the possibility of playing for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The only thing missing from Curry's legendary resume is an Olympic gold medal and he could finally get it next year.

In an interview with NBA Today on ESPN, Curry revealed that Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has already started recruiting him. The coach-player duo already won four NBA championships together and it would be special to add an Olympic gold medal.

"That's the one piece of the resume coach always likes to joke that I don't have," Curry said. "He's already kind of recruiting for next summer. ... I have no idea what the next summer will look like. It obviously is an extra bonus that coach Kerr is leading that charge. I love to play for him any day of the week so we'll see how it goes come summer of 2024."

Steph Curry already has a stacked resume but is missing an Olympic gold medal. Curry has not had a chance to play for Team USA in the Olympics due to several circumstances. He was dealing with knee and ankle injuries in 2016, while the COVID-19 pandemic affected his decision in 2020.

However, it should be noted that Curry already has two FIBA World Cup gold medals. He was part of the 2010 and 2014 Teas USA roster that won the tournament in Turkey and Spain, respectively.

Steph Curry has no regrets about missing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Steph Curry at the 2015 USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp

Steph Curry ultimately decided not to play for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after several weeks of deliberation. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on everyone, with the Olympics being moved to 2021.

Despite the circumstances of the tournament, Team USA emerged victorious at the Olympics. Curry told ESPN in a 2021 interview before the Olympics that he has no regrets about not playing for his country.

"It was a hard decision," Curry said. "Coming off of this season and the condensed schedule, the protocols and obviously where I'm at in my career, I do value the offseason. And I'm working back on the court, but to try to go and play and there's just a lot that could happen. ... It just wasn't right for me and I'm very confident in that decision. No regrets at all."

