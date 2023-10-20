Andre Iguodala ponders owning NBA team after $200 million investment: “Ultimate goal”

On Friday afternoon, Andre Iguodala announced that he's retiring from the NBA. With his playing career coming to an end, the former Finals MVP already has his sights set on sticking in the league in a different way.

During a recent interview, Iguodala opened up on what his goals are moving forward. He wants to break into the world of business, and already has in some capacity. Along with having ownership in multiple different sports teams, Iguodala is breaking into the world of venture capitalism with his business partner.

Aside from these ambitions, the former Golden State Warriors forward made it clear his overall goal is to own an NBA team one day.

“Iguodala’s highest aspiration? Owning an N.B.A. team. 'The timing has to be right,’ he said, but ‘that’s definitely the ultimate goal.'”

Andre Iguodala spent nearly two decades in the league, suiting up for four different franchises. While he's most known for his Warriors tenure, he also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

The 6-foot-6 forward ends his career as a one-time All-Star, four-time champion and one-time Finals MVP.

How much money did Andre Iguodala make in his career?

Now that he's retired from the NBA, Andre Iguodala will be taking his earnings and using that wealth in the world of business. Here is a breakdown of how much money he made during his 19 years in the league.

By the end of his career, Iguodala had made over $185 million as a player. After being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the ninth pick of the 2004 draft, he signed a rookie deal worth $8.9 million over four years.

After emerging as an All-Star level talent in Philly, Iguodala signed the biggest contract of his career in the summer of 2008. It was a six-year deal worth $80.5 million.

On the back end of that deal, Iguodala was traded to the Denver Nuggets in the mega-trade that took Dwight Howard to the LA Lakers. He ended up voiding the final year of his contract to be a free agent a year early.

During the 2013 offseason, he inked a four-year, $48 million deal with the Golden State Warriors as part of a sign-and-trade with the Nuggets.

After his deal with the Warriors, Iguodala would go on to sign one more major deal. As part of his trade from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Miami Heat, he inked a two-year extension worth $30 million.

Andre Iguodala's final contract came in the summer of 2022 when he returned to the Warriors on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million.