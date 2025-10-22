Steph Curry began his 17th NBA season on Tuesday when the Golden State Warriors tipped off their campaign against the LA Lakers. Curry proved to be a headache for the Purple and Gold on defense, and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart pulled out all his tricks to contain the Warriors' point guard.Smart, who signed a two-year, $10,524,700 contract in the offseason, put pressure on Curry by using excessive physicality. In one moment during the second quarter, the Lakers guard hooked Curry's right arm and shoved the four-time champion on the floor. Curry was visibly frustrated with the uber-physicality used by Smart.The referee quickly called a foul on Smart and penalized the Lakers guard for his controversial action. The video of the play went instantly viral on social media as fans slammed and accused Smart of trying to injure Steph Curry.&quot;Marcus Smart almost dislocated Steph Curry’s shoulder,&quot; a fan commented.LakeShowYo @LakeShowYoLINKMarcus Smart almost dislocated Steph Curry’s shoulder 😳Commented another: 30🅿️roblemz @30problemzLINKMarcus Smart trying to dislocate Curry’s shoulder… WeirdoA fan said: Kate @ktfast5LINKDidn’t he seriously hurt Curry when he was with the Celtics?Said another: justfax @justfax15LINKHe’s been trying to injure Steph for years now. Dirty player.A fan wrote: WW3 draft dodger🐭🐝 🥚 @Political_hoopsLINKFu*k this nig*a he been trying to injure curry since he was on the CelticsWrote another: Stephen Curry fan @stephforthree30LINKMarcus smart is so asss