  "Almost dislocated Steph Curry's shoulder": NBA fans accuse Lakers' $10,524,700 guard of intentionally hurting Warriors' superstar

"Almost dislocated Steph Curry’s shoulder": NBA fans accuse Lakers' $10,524,700 guard of intentionally hurting Warriors' superstar

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 22, 2025 03:50 GMT
&quot;Almost dislocated Steph Curry&rsquo;s shoulder&quot;: NBA fans accuse Lakers
"Almost dislocated Steph Curry's shoulder": NBA fans accuse Lakers' $10,524,700 Marcus Smart of intentionally hurting Warriors' superstar.

Steph Curry began his 17th NBA season on Tuesday when the Golden State Warriors tipped off their campaign against the LA Lakers. Curry proved to be a headache for the Purple and Gold on defense, and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart pulled out all his tricks to contain the Warriors' point guard.

Smart, who signed a two-year, $10,524,700 contract in the offseason, put pressure on Curry by using excessive physicality. In one moment during the second quarter, the Lakers guard hooked Curry's right arm and shoved the four-time champion on the floor. Curry was visibly frustrated with the uber-physicality used by Smart.

The referee quickly called a foul on Smart and penalized the Lakers guard for his controversial action. The video of the play went instantly viral on social media as fans slammed and accused Smart of trying to injure Steph Curry.

"Marcus Smart almost dislocated Steph Curry’s shoulder," a fan commented.
Commented another:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

