"Already in playoff form": NBA fans detonate on Damian Lillard after 3-for-17 shooting night vs Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard struggled mightily on Monday against the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 14 points on 3-for-17 shooting (17.6%). Fortunately for Lillard, Milwaukee was able to overcome his struggles and scrape out a 133-129 overtime victory. However, fans still called him out postgame.

Lillard’s 14 points marked his third-lowest point total of the season, while his 17.6% shooting tied his second-worst shooting percentage this season. The superstar point guard also finished with 12 points on 3-for-17 shooting (17.6%) on Nov. 13 against Chicago.

Meanwhile, Lillard’s worst performance as a Buck came on Oct. 29 against the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with six points on 2-for-12 shooting (16.7%) in that matchup.

Following his latest struggles, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize Lillard. Some accused the seven-time All-Star of being past his prime.

“Washed at 33,” one fan said.

“He’s finished, I’m afraid,” another said.

Meanwhile, others likened Lillard’s regular season struggles to his past playoff struggles.

“Already in playoff form,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Lillard’s shortcomings against the Bulls:

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee to victory amid Damian Lillard’s struggles

Amid Damian Lillard’s off night, Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo carried Milwaukee to victory. Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 32 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals on 69.2% shooting.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee as a team was still able to shoot 51.2% (44-for-86), including Lillard’s 3-for-17 (17.6%) performance.

In total, the Bucks had seven players finish with at least 12 points. Their strong team effort was enough to offset a season-best 41-point performance from Bulls star wing DeMar DeRozan.

The Bulls’ loss ended their season-best four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, it helped the Bucks get back on track following their NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Milwaukee (16-7) next hosts Indiana (13-8) on Wednesday.

Chicago (9-15) next hosts the Denver Nuggets (15-9) on Tuesday.

