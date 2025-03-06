"Always been a family friend" - Mavs' P.J. Washington offers rare insight into his family's close ties with Coach Prime and his son

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington reflected on his and his family's football connections, including their close ties with NFL legend-turned-Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders.

Ad

Washington grew up in Texas and began his high school career at Sanders' now-defunct Prime Prep Academy in Dallas. During a Sports Illustrated interview with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler released on Wednesday, Washington touched on "Coach Prime's" influence on him.

The sixth-year pro noted that their relationship started before he was in high school, as his younger brother, Spencer, played football alongside Sanders' son, Shilo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, for sure," Washington said when asked if Deion instilled any principles in him. "I've known Deion since I was even younger than that. My little brother used to play with Shilo. He's always been a family friend."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Washington added that he also gave football a go in middle school and was passionate about it.

"I actually played (defensive end) for one of his teams, too," Washington said. "... My first love was football. I used to love playing defense, hitting people, all that type of stuff."

However, according to Washington, he wasn't cut out for the sport's physicality.

"But, for me, when I got to eighth grade, I was like 6-foot-4. I got chop-blocked too many times, and I'm like, 'I like my knees, so, just go ahead and focus on basketball,'" Washington said.

Ad

Nevertheless, Butler quipped that Washington's football background likely contributed to his "aggressive mentality" and refusal to "take any s**t" on the basketball court.

P.J. Washington compares popularity of basketball and football in Texas, given his family's dual sports background

While football remains Texas' most popular sport, according to P.J. Washington, basketball is on the rise as a serious competitor. The ex-Kentucky Wildcat underscored the state's consistent production of NBA players as a major contributing factor.

Ad

"I think it's growing," Washington said (timestamp: 1:17). "I think we have a lot more talent coming out of Texas now, especially in the Dallas area; there are a lot of NBA guys. A lot of NBA guys (are) from Houston as well. It's great to see, in my opinion, guys taking the sport a lot more seriously in this area."

Ad

Washington added that Texas is "the place to be" and "can compete with anybody" basketball-wise.

Ad

Given his affinity for Texas, particularly Dallas, P.J. Washington appears poised to remain with the Mavericks long-term after joining the franchise via trade last year.

Also Read: What happened to P.J. Washington? Latest injury update Mavericks forward as he exits game vs Bucks with gruesome injury

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place