"Always my sidekick": Trinity Rodman celebrates brother Dennis Rodman Jr.'s birthday with never-before-seen photos

NBA legend Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, made a heartfelt tribute to her elder brother, DJ Rodman, for his 24th birthday on Friday.

Ad

Trinity shared an Instagram video featuring a compilation of various moments of her with her brother and coupled it with a heartwarming caption.

"Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world ❤️ wouldn't be who I am without you by my side bro forever and always my sidekick," Trinity captioned her IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trinity celebrates brother's birthday with never-before-seen photos (Image: @trinity_rodman IG)

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

DJ Rodman is Dennis Rodman's only son, whom he welcomed with his third wife, Michelle Moyer. Meanwhile, Trinity Rodman is the Chicago Bulls legend's second daughter and second child with Moyer.

Trinity and Dennis Jr. have a strained relationship with their dad, given that he has been largely absent in their lives. Growing up, their mother reportedly tried to shield her two children from the chaotic lifestyle of the former NBA star.

Ad

"He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," Trinity said in December.

However, the siblings seem to share a strong relationship, often sharing their love and support for each other on social media.

Trinity Rodman promotes family hustle with glowing shoutout to brother Dennis Rodman Jr.’s personal training biz

Dennis Rodman Jr. has started a new venture offering personal basketball training. Trinity Rodman promoted her brother's business on Friday, posting a pamphlet on Instagram.

Ad

"👀🤩 check it out! fun 1 on 1 training with my bro," Trinity captioned her post.

Ad

As per the post, Dennis Rodman Jr. is offering 1-on-1 personal basketball training to candidates aged five or above. The sessions will include drills for shooting, dribbling, skills and more.

Unlike his five-time NBA champion father, Rodman Jr. didn't find much success in the basketball world at an early age. He had played for the USC Trojans during his collegiate career before going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-6 forward also played for the Maine Celtics in the NBA G-League team in the previous season. He averaged 6.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.0% across 25 games played.

Meanwhile, Trinity Rodman is making a name for herself in the soccer world. The 22-year-old represents the US national team and also plays for the Washington Spirits in the NWSL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More