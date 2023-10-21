"Always wanted to play that way": Joel Embiid takes subtle dig at Doc Rivers while lauding Nick Nurse

Joel Embiid is no longer playing under Doc Rivers, who was fired from his head coaching job after a failed 2022–23 season. Embiid shared his thoughts on playing under coach Nick Nurse while also taking a subtle dig at his former coach, Rivers.

Nurse has previously coached the Toronto Raptors for five seasons and won a championship with the team in 2019. Embiid surely seems impressed with his new coach's game plan. When asked about playing under Nurse and sharing the ball more, Embiid showered high praise on Nurse.

“I think I’ve always wanted to play that way. I never liked just being an iso player. I don’t think that’s the right way to play, and I don’t think that’s the right way to win. So I like the system.”

Embiid’s statement, in light of the coaching replacement, is an indication of his dissatisfaction with playing under Rivers. One of the many reasons for Embiid's frustrations could be the offensive load on his shoulders, which could tie him down. In the last few seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has struggled with injuries.

The offensive load of the 2022–23 MVP is apparent from his two consecutive Scoring Champion awards. Despite having a ball distributor like Harden and a scoring machine like Embiid on the floor, Doc Rivers failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Perhaps, under Nurse, Embiid would have fewer heavy tasks in the season, which could save him from injuries. A well-rested Embiid means a better postseason for the 76ers.

Nick Nurse praises Joel Embiid in his first preseason game against the Hawks

Joel Embiid failed to appear in the first three games of the preseason. He finally made his return against the Atlanta Hawks. However, on his return, the reigning scoring champion did show the rust in his playing and moving on the floor. He shot three of 12 shots and scored 21 points in the game.

When asked about Embiid's first preseason game, Nurse said that it was a conditioning night for his star player. Nurse, however, was impressed with Embiid's effort on the defensive end of the floor.

“It was a real rhythm, conditioning night for him. I think it looked like his legs were not quite there , a bit here and there. I thought he may come out in the second half. I thought he made it a conservative effort to be really hard to guard, right? I thought he kept really good energy on the defensive end," Nurse said.

"I just thought he looked really active at that end, considering, kind of, the game and how much he’s played in a game, all that kind of stuff. So, I thought his effort in the second half was really good."

There is no telling how the 76ers would fare under Nick Nurse this season. However, if he manages to play Embiid fewer minutes and win games, Philadelphia might be up for a big season.