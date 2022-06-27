"Amazing & amusing how Russell Westbrook is trying to turn himself into a victim" - Skip Bayless calls out Russell Westbrook after latter directs vicious tweet at him

The heated exchange between Russell Westbrook and Skip Bayless that started on Friday hasn't come to an end yet. With Bayless carrying on his Westbrook slander, the analyst made yet another scathing comment against the LA Lakers guard.

The drama surrounding Skip Bayless and Westbrook is anything but recent. Although Westbrook originally played for Skip's hometown team, the OKC Thunder, Bayless has shown no love toward the guard.

In a vicious tweet directed at Westbrook in light of their recent exchange, Bayless tweeted:

"Amazing & amusing how Russell Westbrook is trying to turn himself into a victim after he was such a nightmare for Laker Nation last yr. All he has to do to shut up/shut down us critics is simply to MAKE SHOTS & QUIT COMMITTING SADLY COMICAL TURNOVERS. But ... it's critics' fault."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Amazing & amusing how Russell Westbrook is trying to turn himself into a victim after he was such a nightmare for Laker Nation last yr. All he has to do to shut up/shut down us critics is simply to MAKE SHOTS & QUIT COMMITTING SADLY COMICAL TURNOVERS. But ... it's critics' fault. Amazing & amusing how Russell Westbrook is trying to turn himself into a victim after he was such a nightmare for Laker Nation last yr. All he has to do to shut up/shut down us critics is simply to MAKE SHOTS & QUIT COMMITTING SADLY COMICAL TURNOVERS. But ... it's critics' fault.

Skip Bayless and Russell Westbrook's beef, as of late, can be traced back to an incident that took place earlier in the 2021-22 season. With Bayless coining the term "Westbrick' to mock the guard's poor shooting, Westbrook became rather offended by the term in due time.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Hey, Russell Westbrook ( @russwest44 ) ... happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let's talk about how you'll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME Hey, Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) ... happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let's talk about how you'll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME

While Westbrook has come out in the media and expressed how it has affected him and his family, the analyst has remained relentless. Regardless, even among all the trade rumors and talks, Bayless has stuck to his guns.

Russell Westbrook's uncertain future

Russell Westbrook celebrates a play

After a rather disappointing venture with the LA Lakers last season, Russell Westbrook finds himself at a bit of a crossroads. Facing an uncertain future, the frustration was evident in Westbrook's reaction to Skip's earlier tweet.

Russell Westbrook @russwest44 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles… Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles…

As things stand, the Lakers have been actively seeking out takers in the market for Westbrook. Often packaging him with Talen Horton-Tucker and future picks to sweeten the deal, the guard has garnered some interest.

Some teams that have been linked to the Lakers include the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers. However, the blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets is currently a hot topic.

A straight swap between Westbrook and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been the latest highlight. With First Things First's Chris Broussard referring to it as a "my problem for your problem" deal, the rumor has caught the attention of several fans.

Although a reunion between Kevin Durant and Westbrook is not out of the question, it does beg a couple of questions.

Is Westbrook still the dominant force he used to be? Was it the Lakers' system that limited his ability to shine?

While nobody doubts what the 33-year-old has accomplished, his shortcomings last season definitely hurt his reputation. With the nine-time All-Star receiving all kinds of negative press, the future doesn't seem to be joyous for Westbrook at the moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far