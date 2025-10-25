  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Amen Thompson
  • Amen Thompson Claims to Have No Issues as Twin Ausar Thompson Nearly Comes to Blows With Rockets' $12,350,392 Forward 

Amen Thompson Claims to Have No Issues as Twin Ausar Thompson Nearly Comes to Blows With Rockets' $12,350,392 Forward 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:26 GMT
Amen Thompson Claims to Have No Issues as Twin Ausar Thompson Nearly Comes to Blows With his Rockets teammate (Credits: Imagn)
Amen Thompson claims to have no issues as twin Ausar Thompson nearly comes to blows with his Rockets teammate (Credits: Imagn)

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson explained that he had no issues with the scuffle involving his twin brother, Ausar Thompson, and teammate Jabari Smith Jr.. The Rockets lost Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons 115-111.

Ad

During the first half of the game, Jabari Smith Jr. and Ausar were caught in a bind as the two began to chase a loose ball. The play ended with Thompson shoving the Rockets' $12.3 million forward, who retaliated by pushing him back. The two nearly came to blows before being separated by Tobias Harris.

After the game, the media asked Amen Thompson for his thoughts on the situation, and he answered, suggesting he wasn’t worried about a potential fight unfolding between his brother and his teammate.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Not nervous,” Thompson said. “You know, those are both my guys, so if they gotta fight, they got to fight to figure it out.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 37 points on 9-for-18 shooting. The Pistons relied on Cade Cunningham, who finished with 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Ausar Thompson had an efficient outing with 19 points and four assists on 9-for-16 shooting.

Amen Thompson had a tough night, recording 10 points and four rebounds, shooting 2-for-8 in the loss.

Both Amen Thompson and his brother were involved in scuffles in a tight Pistons-Rockets game

With both teams going back and forth over four quarters, unwilling to give up ground, the Pistons-Rockets game on Friday was understandably getting intense. Ausar Thompson wasn’t the only one to be involved in a scuffle on the night.

Ad

Amen Thompson also joined the party after getting into it with Jalen Duren during the second quarter. It started after Thompson grabbed Duren while guarding him in the post. Duren reacted by pushing the guard away and picked up a technical foul.

A few moments later, Duren caught Thompson in the face with an elbow. The play was initially called for an offensive foul and was later upgraded to a flagrant 2, leading to the Pistons center’s ejection from the matchup.

Despite taking a key player away from Detroit, Houston struggled to keep up, picking up its second consecutive loss to open the 2025-26 season. The Rockets will return to action on Monday vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications