Amen Thompson Claims to Have No Issues as Twin Ausar Thompson Nearly Comes to Blows With Rockets' $12,350,392 Forward 

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson explained that he had no issues with the scuffle involving his twin brother, Ausar Thompson, and teammate Jabari Smith Jr.. The Rockets lost Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons 115-111.During the first half of the game, Jabari Smith Jr. and Ausar were caught in a bind as the two began to chase a loose ball. The play ended with Thompson shoving the Rockets' $12.3 million forward, who retaliated by pushing him back. The two nearly came to blows before being separated by Tobias Harris.After the game, the media asked Amen Thompson for his thoughts on the situation, and he answered, suggesting he wasn’t worried about a potential fight unfolding between his brother and his teammate.“Not nervous,” Thompson said. “You know, those are both my guys, so if they gotta fight, they got to fight to figure it out.”Kevin Durant led all scorers with 37 points on 9-for-18 shooting. The Pistons relied on Cade Cunningham, who finished with 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Ausar Thompson had an efficient outing with 19 points and four assists on 9-for-16 shooting.Amen Thompson had a tough night, recording 10 points and four rebounds, shooting 2-for-8 in the loss.Both Amen Thompson and his brother were involved in scuffles in a tight Pistons-Rockets gameWith both teams going back and forth over four quarters, unwilling to give up ground, the Pistons-Rockets game on Friday was understandably getting intense. Ausar Thompson wasn’t the only one to be involved in a scuffle on the night.Amen Thompson also joined the party after getting into it with Jalen Duren during the second quarter. It started after Thompson grabbed Duren while guarding him in the post. Duren reacted by pushing the guard away and picked up a technical foul.A few moments later, Duren caught Thompson in the face with an elbow. The play was initially called for an offensive foul and was later upgraded to a flagrant 2, leading to the Pistons center’s ejection from the matchup.Despite taking a key player away from Detroit, Houston struggled to keep up, picking up its second consecutive loss to open the 2025-26 season. The Rockets will return to action on Monday vs. the Brooklyn Nets.