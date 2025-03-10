Amen Thompson injury update: Massive blow to Rockets as young star to miss significant time as playoffs near

The Houston Rockets received a major setback on Sunday when Amen Thompson was ruled out for a significant period of time. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Rockets guard is expected to miss 10 to 14 days due to a left ankle sprain. Fortunately, an MRI showed no structural damage, but Thompson will need to undergo rehab to manage swelling.

Thompson had played in the Rockets' 146-117 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, logging 33 minutes. He narrowly missed a triple-double by just one rebound, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, one block and shooting 7 of 11 from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc.

His absence will be a huge blow to the Rockets as the 6-foot-7 guard has been playing exceptional basketball. As noted by Charania, Amen Thompson has limited opponents to 39% shooting when contesting shots, the best rate in the NBA among players contesting at least 600 shots this season. He is also the only player in the league with at least 75 blocks and 75 steals.

On the season, the former No. 4 pick is averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 55.3% from the field and 25.6% from 3-point range.

Fans react to Amen Thompson's injury

Social media quickly erupted when news of Amen Thompson's injury spread online. Fans shared their honest reactions, expressing concern over how Thompson's absence would be a major blow to the Houston Rockets.

"They got a pretty tough schedule up next, might drop to play in," a fan commented.

"That's a tough break for the Rockets. Injuries have been terrible this season," commented another fan.

"Tough break for Amen Thompson, but no structural damage is a relief. The Rockets will need to keep the momentum going while he’s out," a user wrote.

"Damn that's a big blow. He's a monster athlete," a fan said.

The Rockets are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, with a 39-25 record through 64 games. There is a possibility that they could slip in the standings while Thompson remains sidelined.

