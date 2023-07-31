Amir Coffey, signed to Clippers for $11,000,000/3 years, arrested by LA cops for gun possession

LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey is in hot water after news emerged regarding his recent arrest. According to TMZ Sports, he was detained by LA police on Sunday morning due to gun possession.

At first, Amir Coffey was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. The 26-year-old was caught speeding in Hollywood at 2:30 am. Police ended up searching his vehicle and ended up finding a loaded firearm. They only began searching the vehicle because they thought they smelt marihuana in the car.

The cops ended up taking Coffey to jail after he admitted to the gun being his. He was booked, but released four hours later. The next step in the process will be the LA Clippers guard showing up to court next month.

How much money does Amir Coffey have remaining on his contract?

Depending on how this plays out for Amir Coffey, the LA Clippers could be on the hook for paying him. Luckily for them, he is partly through a reasonable contract.

Coffey strated out as a two-way player, but ended up showing promise in LA. This led to the front office giving him a guaranteed contract. Last offseason, they inked the young guard to a three-year, $11 million deal.

As of now, Coffey only has two years left on his current contract. This upcoming season, he is set to make $3.6 million. His salary will then slightly increase in the final year, making $3.9 million in 2025.

Since joining the Clippers after going undrafted, Coffey has appeared in 181 games over the past four seasons. In that time, he's averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The main thing that Coffey has brought to the Clippers in his NBA career is outside shooting. During the 2022 campaign, he connected on 37.8% of his attempts while taking almost four threes a game.

This effectiveness was valuable to LA, as they need proper floor spacing around their two stars. If there are knockdown shooters around them, defenses are unable to collapse on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Following this news, all the Clippers can really do is wait and see how things play out for Coffey in his court hearing.

