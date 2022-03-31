“An insult to Michael Jeffrey Jordan, whose team was better than LeBron’s team is right now” - Skip Bayless on the comparisons between MJ’s Wizards and LeBron’s Lakers

The LeBron James-led LA Lakers are currently out of the top ten in the Western Conference standings. As their chances of reaching the playoffs wane, comparisons are being drawn with Michael Jordan's last two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

LeBron is playing his 19th season and performing at an elite level. Unfortunately, his brilliance has not been contagious as the team is grossly underperforming. The same could be said for Jordan's Wizards team of 2001 and 2002, who missed the playoffs despite having arguably the greatest player in NBA history.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram writer Mac Engel wrote a piece saying that LeBron's Lakers gas officially turned into Jordan's Wizards. While many would agree, TV personality Skip Bayless has gone on his usual rant, once again speaking up in defense of MJ. On the latest episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, he said:

"This article is actually an insult to Michael Jeffrey Jordan, whose team was better than LeBron's team is right now. Yet, whose team back in 2001 and 2002 when he was 39 and 40 years of age, they had the Wizards, the 14th best odds to start the 01 season and the 14th best odd in 02. So, nobody expected nothing of any of those Jordan teams."

Skip went on to talk about how it was a ceremonial season for MJ after he came back from retirement a second time. After pointing out that Jordan attempted to do something unprecedented while being a player, coach, and GM, he continued:

"Now, we look at expectations. Well, nobody expected those teams to compete for a championship. This team (2022 Lakers) was picked to win it all. This team is now 13 games under .500. Those two Washington teams finished eight games under .500. And this team is on pace to finish, I don't know, 18 games under .500."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"This is an insult to Michael Jordan, whose team was better than LeBron's team is right now and yet nobody expected NOTHING of those Jordan teams." — LeBron's Lakers stint drawing comparisons to MJ's Wizard days:"This is an insult to Michael Jordan, whose team was better than LeBron's team is right now and yet nobody expected NOTHING of those Jordan teams." — @RealSkipBayless LeBron's Lakers stint drawing comparisons to MJ's Wizard days:"This is an insult to Michael Jordan, whose team was better than LeBron's team is right now and yet nobody expected NOTHING of those Jordan teams." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/9FcXveAQkc

With the loss against the Dallas Mavericks last night, the Lakers slipped out of the top ten position, with the San Antonio Spurs taking their place. Although they have the same win-loss record (31-44), the Spurs have the better head-to-head record.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan will be the subjects in the GOAT debate for a long time

LeBron James is the leading scorer in the NBA

At the NBA 75th anniversary, LeBron and Michael shared a moment when they saw each other in Cleveland. However, their fan base might not see eye-to-eye as they are locked in a fiery debate about who the greatest player of all time is.

The two players have been exceptional in their eras, inspiring players around the world. While fans appreciate each of them, there is an unexplainable need for them to pick the ultimate player.

There is no clear-cut parameter that can be used in deciding who the greatest player should be. Those making the case for MJ leverage his scoring abilities, his defense, and most importantly, his perfect run in the NBA Finals (6-0).

For LeBron, his ability to make everyone in his team better has been a standout attribute. He has also achieved success everywhere he went, being one of four players in league history to have won championships with three different teams.

NBA @NBA 37,000 points.

37 years old.



LeBron James just keeps going. 37,000 points.37 years old.LeBron James just keeps going. https://t.co/OxFVsDQ5i0

Although he has not won several scoring titles, LeBron is only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring leaderboard. Speaking of scoring, he is on pace to win the scoring title this season. If he manages that, he will be the oldest player in league history to win the scoring title.

Edited by Arnav