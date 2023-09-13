"An iPhone, or watch, or laptop": Draymond Green marvels at $2.76 trillion company's innovations

With the iPhone 15 set to be released very soon, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is fascinated by how Apple Inc. has grown into a $2.76 trillion company.

Playing for the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has every chance to visit Cuppertino, California -- the home of Apple Inc. This is also the location of the Apple Park where ideas are incubated and innovated.

In Green's most recent post on X, he acknowledged what Apple Inc. did for technology's progression and gave his impression of Apple Park.

"It seems that every single time I think Apple has done all they can with their products, they add something we didn’t know we needed on an iPhone, or watch, or laptop, or…. And if you go to campus, you meet a bunch of geniuses. Pretty wild," said Green.

The Apple Park was formerly known as the Apple Campus and it boasts interesting products in most parts of the area. As Steve Jobs passed away in 2011, Tim Cook took over the company and erased all doubts that Apple Inc. will fail without its co-founder.

"The campus itself is mind-blowing. The architecture. Super clean, and obviously well thought out. AND, Tim Cook took an impossible job following up Steve Jobs and actually knocked it out the park. Wow! Always take a second to appreciate greatness! Goodnight folks," Green said in a follow up post.

Draymond Green hints playing for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

While preparing for the upcoming season, Draymond Green also monitored the progress of Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. With the Americans finishing just fourth behind Germany, Serbia and Canada, it sparked hints that the best players in the NBA is set to form its strongest team in this generation.

Shams Charania reported that LeBron James would spearhead the movement.

Confirming the hunches, Green posted on his social media page not so long ago with five american flags and a gold medal along with the caption, "Loading....".

Other players mentioned by Charania joining James and Green are Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De'Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving.