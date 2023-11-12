Ana Montana fangirls over beau LaMelo Ball's Puma ad hoarding at Midtown Manhattan street ahead of Hornets-Knicks clash

LaMelo Ball is one of the young, rising stars of the NBA. Ball is also one of the faces of Puma’s basketball department. The German athletic apparel brand relaunched its basketball division not too long ago and Ball is one of their main endorsers. He even has his own giant billboard in New York City.

Ball’s girlfriend, Ana Montana, recently posted an Instagram story fangirling over her NBA beau. The picture shows Montana in front of the giant billboard, showing Ball wearing a shiny grill. The ad is for Puma and has his name striped across the bottom of the billboard.

The image is brightly displayed in Midtown Manhattan, near the Empire State Building. It is above a Sbarro and a subway station on 7th Avenue and 33rd Street.

Montana is in New York City for the Charlotte Hornets game against the New York Knicks. The game is on Sunday. Montana appeared to do some sightseeing in the Big Apple before the game.

Who is LaMelo Ball’s girlfriend Ana Montana?

No, LaMelo Ball is not dating the alter ego of Miley Cyrus. He is linked to Ana Montana. She is an Instagram model and social media influencer. Her real name is Analicia Chaves.

Chaves was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. She graduated high school in 2008 and rose to fame when she was seen arm-in-arm with French soccer superstar Karim Benzema. She is now reportedly dating LaMelo Ball.

Her Instagram account has 3.3M followers. She is a brand ambassador for FashionNova.

Chaves has been in many music videos. Notably, she was featured in videos for rappers Flo Rida and Rick Ross. She was also in the music video for T.I.’s “Dope”.

Chavez is 34 years old. That is 12 years older than the Hornets star Ball.

LaMelo Ball season stats

The Charlotte Hornets have welcomed back LaMelo Ball after he missed extended time last season. Ball has been leading the Hornets so far this season.

He has played in all eight games, averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game before his show-out performance against the Knicks on Sunday.

Ball has the keys to the offense. He is third in the league in assists. Despite his youth, he is taking on a leadership role with the other young players on the Hornets roster, including No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.

Ball had his best games against the Washington Wizards. The Hornets played the lowly Wizards two times in a row with Ball dropping 34 points in the first game in a 132-116 loss.

Ball scored 25 in a 124-117 win against the Wizards in group play of the In-Season Tournament. Charlotte is 3-5 this season and off to an expected slow start.