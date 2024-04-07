Ana Montana shows off boyfriend LaMelo Ball’s upcoming PUMA MB.03’s

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana gave her followers a sneak peek of the Hornets star's upcoming PUMA MB.03 shoes on Instagram.

In an Instagram story on Sunday, the 34-year-old model was seen removing the lid from the box containing a pair of sparkly pink sneakers, offering fans a preview of what's to come.

The KidSuper x LaMelo Ball MB.03 Toxic sneakers feature a contrast of pink and blue, with Ball's face and eyes playfully integrated across the shoe. The Hornets star's custom "1 of 1" logo is also featured on the tongue of the shoe.

The sneaker also showcases the "MB.03" emblem, a symbol of Ball's Puma collaboration, alongside a KidSuper Studios inscription on the left side.

Maintaining the signature bounce of LaMelo Ball's Puma line, this new shoe features a NITRO-infused midsole for plush comfort, explosive jumps and softer landings. While the design stays true to the MB.03 family, a vibrant pink colorway injects a shot of fresh energy into Ball's collection.

LaMelo Ball's dad points finger at Puma for Hornets star's injuries

LaVar Ball has once again found himself in the spotlight with a controversial take on his sons' injuries. Both Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have been battling injuries throughout their NBA careers.

Now, LaVar points the finger at two culprits: the NBA's conditioning programs and the quality of Puma's basketball shoes worn by LaMelo. The 56-year-old implies the MB sneakers are not appropriately designed for LaMelo, leading to his recurring ankle injuries.

Talking to CBS Sports, LaVar Ball vented about the injuries plaguing his sons.

"They've been trained hard enough? No, no, no," LaVar said. "Because you condition your body for running and jumping. You've got to condition your legs. So that's why I always have my boys in them hills and running hard in them hills. That will make you run like a deer when you get on that court, so you won't be getting hurt.

"A lot of things have to do with them raggedy shoes that Melo be wearing. Them shoes are not made the right way for him. That’s why he keeps tweaking his ankle every single time.”

LaMelo Ball signed a deal with Puma in 2020. He's already got three shoes with them and there's another one on the way.

This is a switch from his earlier days when he and his brother Lonzo sported their brand, Big Baller Brand. While Lonzo and LaMelo are currently sidelined, their father, LaVar, assures fans they'll be healthy and ready to play next season.