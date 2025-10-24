  • home icon
  Analyst Questions Stephen A. Smith "Sending Donald Trump at LeBron James" After ESPN lead Alleges POTUS Involvement in NBA Gambling Arrests

Analyst Questions Stephen A. Smith "Sending Donald Trump at LeBron James" After ESPN lead Alleges POTUS Involvement in NBA Gambling Arrests

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:16 GMT
Analyst Questions Stephen A. Smith "Sending Donald Trump at LeBron James" After ESPN lead Alleges POTUS Involvement in NBA Gambling Arrests. [photo: @lakers/IG, @stephenasmith/IG]
Analyst Questions Stephen A. Smith "Sending Donald Trump at LeBron James" After ESPN lead Alleges POTUS Involvement in NBA Gambling Arrests. [photo: @lakers/IG, @stephenasmith/IG]

Stephen A. Smith said on First Take on Thursday that US President Donald Trump “is coming” for revenge. The ESPN analyst made his comments after the FBI arrested over 30 persons allegedly involved in illegal gambling and sports betting. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and one of LeBron James’ close friends, Damon Jones, are among the defendants.

BlackSportsOnline founder Robert Littal, aware of the viral Smith-James beef, tweeted on Thursday:

“Is Stephen A. trying to send Trump on LeBron? Is that the long game here?”
Stephen A. Smith said that FBI Director Kash Patel’s presence is a “warning” that more “is coming.” The sports talk show host continued that Trump is “getting everybody” who wanted to jail him and for protesting against him. Smith added that the WNBA could be next on the list.

In LeBron James’ case, multiple reports came out that the LA Lakers superstar was “unaware” of Damon Jones’ alleged gambling involvement. Jones was not employed by the Lakers, but he worked out with the four-time MVP and had access to the team during the 2022-23 season. The former NBA player reportedly shared information regarding an injury to James that kept him out of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2023.

James was initially not on the injury report but was eventually held out due to ankle soreness. Jones allegedly asked an “unnamed co-conspirator” to bet on the underdog Bucks, who won 115-106.

Stephen A. Smith continued that the FBI isn’t done with its crackdown yet. He said that according to his sources, the arrests were just the “tip of the iceberg.” Only time will tell if the scenario where Trump goes after LeBron James comes true.

FBI Director Kash Patel blasts Stephen A. Smith for First Take host’s Donald Trump comments

Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Donald Trump coming for revenge due to the NBA’s left-wing activities went viral. FBI Director Kash Patel responded to Smith’s remarks on Fox News:

“I’m the FBI Director. I decide which arrest to conduct and which arrest not to conduct. That may be the single dumbest thing I've ever heard out of anyone in modern history. And I live most of my time in Washington, D.C."
Smith did not let Patel’s comments pass him by without responding:

“I said Trump wasn’t inclined to stop it. He’s sparing no one because the man isn’t playing. He’s coming!!”

Stephen A. Smith continued that he is withholding his opinion on the “legitimacy of this matter,” conceding he is unaware of the “facts of the case.”

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

