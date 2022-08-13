“He is being pursued by the likes of UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon” - Analyst says LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, is likely to take the college route to the NBA

When it comes to the high school basketball circuit, Bronny James is among the biggest names. Currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, the eldest son of LA Lakers star LeBron James has a huge decision on his hands.

Over the years, the options for high school seniors have expanded greatly. Some still go the traditional college route, while others have even taken their talents overseas. The NBA G League is now also giving prospects a chance to learn from seasoned veterans with G League Ignite.

Initially, reports emerged that Bronny James was going to take his talents overseas before entering the NBA draft. One of the most recent big names to go a similar route is Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. However, it appears that other options are still on the table.

In a recent story for ESPN, Paul Biancardi wrote that James could potentially make his way to the NCAA. He even listed multiple programs that have their eyes on him.

"This week, James, the No. 39 prospect in the 2023 ESPN 100, will face international competition, which will not only be an opportunity for him to show what he can do on the court in terms of playing, but also his leadership as a rising senior.

"Although it's still relatively early in the recruiting process, there is a strong feeling he will take the college route as opposed to the G League Ignite or other developmental leagues. He is being pursued by the likes of UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon, among others."

Should Bronny James consider something outside of the NCAA?

His case might be different considering who his father is, but opting to play college basketball might be the best move for Bronny James. That's especially so, considering that NCAA athletes can now make money off their image and likeness.

While there is no proven path to success, college basketball still has a lot to offer prospects. When reviewing recent NBA drafts, most of the top picks still come from the NCAA.

Since Bronny is not among the top prospects in his class, he is going to need more exposure. Playing overseas or in the G League might give a different experience, but lacks viewership. March Madness is still one of the biggest attractions in sports and has helped countless players increase their stock in the past.

LeBron James went directly to the NBA in 2003 from high school. At the time, players could turn pro straight from high school.

Bronny James still has time to make a decision on his future, but doing something his father didn't might be the best option for him.

