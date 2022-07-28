“Through no fault of his own, Thompson is the reason the Warriors are in this predicament” - Analysts says the Warriors desperately need someone to take a discount, name Klay Thompson as the sensible option

Fresh off winning the NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors are looking to continue adding to their dynasty. Between their core pieces still being able to perform and having a plethora of exciting young players, they are in a position to contend for the foreseeable future. Only one thing could possibly get in their way.

When title-winning cores break up, it's typically due to financial reasons. Once a player shows what they can do for a contender, a significant pay day follows. This has not been an issue for the Warriors over the years, but trouble in paradise could be on the horizon. Recent reports have stated that Draymond Green is expecting Golden State to offer him a max contract extension.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF

As the team's emotional leader, Green's contribution to the dynasty has been invaluable. However, only so much money can go around. Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic recently broke down how Golden State should approach this upcoming financial dilemma.

"Through no fault of his own, Thompson is the reason the Warriors are in this perdicament. His massive contract, as the team's second-highest paid player, eats up a big chunk of the cap space."

"So it is fitting that Thompson may be the answer to keeping as many of this core as possible. The Warriors desperately need someone to take a discount, and Thompson makes the most sense."

Which Warriors player should take a pay cut moving forward?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 5, Klay Thompson

Because of how things have unfolded over the past few years, Klay Thompson makes the most sense to take a pay cut so the Warriors can keep their core intact. On top of missing two years because of injury, Thompson secured his payday in 2019 when he signed for five years, $189.9 million. Green has taken a discount in past, and now it's time for Thompson to return the favor.

StatMuse @statmuse Klay Thompson after not playing for 941 days:



— 20.4 PPG

— 3.6 3PM

— 43/39/90%

— 2nd most 3P in the playoffs



NBA champion. Klay Thompson after not playing for 941 days:— 20.4 PPG — 3.6 3PM— 43/39/90%— 2nd most 3P in the playoffs NBA champion. https://t.co/aexh3WIiKh

One thing Golden State has going for them is the tight bond between Green, Thompson, and Steph Curry. The trio has been through a lot together and hope to ride off into the sunset as a collective. If any three players can work a situation like this out, it's them.

Last postseason, Green averaged 8.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks. His do-it-all skillset and elite-level defense has been a big factor in Golden State's title runs, and it's time they rewarded the All-Star forward for the role he played in the team's success for nearly a decade.

