"Analytics are a lamppost for a drunk person" - Does Josh Hart make a valid point about the focus on analytics in the NBA?

There's no doubt that analytics and the game of basketball have continued to evolve over the years. When it comes to the NBA, there are always new developments that continue to impact the game and how it's played. Each year, the game experiences some adjustments. It can be anything from rule changes to a new wave of athletes coming into the NBA. One thing that has always been a popular topic of discussion when it comes to the game of basketball is analytics.

It's quickly become one of the most debated parts of the game of basketball. The wave and use of analytics in the NBA have quickly shifted from a resourceful tool to a heated debate about its purpose. Some players and analysis have gone on to state that there's simply no room for analytics in the sport of professional basketball. Others have continued to stress that it's a fantastic tool that can help with strategy. Previously, New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart had some interesting comments about the role of analytics in basketball.

"Obviously it has benefits, but there are a lot of things you can’t measure in numbers. Analytics are a lamppost for a drunk person: You can lean on them, you can rely on them, but they won’t get you home,"

The quote from Josh Hart has brought up another popular debate about analytics in the basketball world, but this statement seems to have caused some overreaction when it comes to the basketball world. Let's take it a step further and break down why analytics can be useful in the NBA world for the right reasons.

The Case For Analytics

Analytics will continue to be a useful resource for NBA teams.

When advanced statistics are being brought into the world of basketball, you can bet that there's going to be plenty of confusion. The problem with the idea of "analytics" is that it's gotten a bit blown out of proportion. Some think that once an NBA organization states that they are wanting to use analytics more often, that it means all decision making will be based on numbers. In reality, it's usually just another tool that allows front office members the ability to make strategic decisions.

Imagine if you're an NBA team in the offseason and you're looking to add a specific type of player. Let's say you're trying to find a player for your bench that has a specific ability to impact the defensive side of the ball and improve the team's defensive numbers. The first thing you would rely on would be your ability to see the type of impact that an individual can have on the court. It's often referred to by many basketball minds as "trusting your eyes." But you could potentially have a debate about two players that have similar impacts on the basketball court. So how would you be able to decide which one could help more? That's where analytics should come in. Depending on the type of numbers you are looking for, advanced statistics gives you the ability to analyze if one of those individuals could potentially help you more than the other.

Does Josh Hart have a valid point?

Josh Hart isn't wrong about Analytics, if you see the deeper meaning.

If you take a look at Josh Hart's comments about analytics, there's a deeper meaning to what he's trying to shine some light on. This new movement in advanced statistics has created a public belief that it's the only method of thinking for NBA franchises. Although some teams might heavily rely on it, the smart ones are using it as a tool to compare if what they are seeing is true. What Hart says isn't wrong, it's just that it can be viewed as a negative. Hart is basically implying that you can use analytics as much as you want, but at the end of the day it matters the type of players you have on the court.

The point he brings up is a fascinating one because a number of fans might see this as a negative towards the idea of advanced statistics in the game of basketball. Teams will evaluate players and potential moves as much as they can. They will use the idea of analytics to break down any possible scenario that exists that shows the ability for their team to improve with a strategic move. At the end of the day, it all depends on the type of mentality these players have. Numbers can tell you that a player can thrive with his ability on the court. But factors such as team systems and chemistry with other players are things that can't be told by math. In the end, Analytics will always continue to be one of the more debated topics in the game of basketball. The truth is, it's become a useful resource for teams that understand its purpose and its popularity will only continue to grow.

