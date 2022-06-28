"And Hedo, Hedo Türkoğlu was like, 'Let's pee on him!'" - Grant Hill recalls an extremely funny incident involving the Turkish star with JJ Redick

Hall of Famer Grant Hill tells a hilarious story about JJ Redick's rookie year. JJ Redick's podcast, the Old Man and the Three, dropped a new episode where they had Grant Hill as their guest.

During the episode, they talked about Hill's journey as an NBA star and how he was able to manage the burden of becoming the league's new Michael Jordan. Hill is best known for his stint with the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, where he spent his prime years before injuries derailed his career.

The seven-time All-Star was still a well-known star in the league when he was with the Magic. However, due to injuries, he wasn't able to elevate the team's success. During the season, the Magic players gathered at Jameer Nelson's house to watch the game between the LSU Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils.

According to Hill, he was the only one rooting for his alma mater, Duke. While the rest of the team despised JJ Redick, who was Duke's star player at the time.

Ironically, Redick was drafted by Orlando back in 2006. For most fans, it's a well-known fact that the rookies have to endure whatever the veterans ask them to do. For Redick, his rookie hazing almost took an awful turn.

According to both Duke legends, Redick was late a few times, and it didn't sit well with some of the vets. Magic vets decided to teach Redick a lesson by duct-taping him into a swivel chair. From there, they left Redick in the shower while the water was pouring onto him.

Apparently, former Magic forward Hedo Türkoğlu wanted to take it a step too far with an aggressive suggestion. Luckily, Redick's fellow Duke alum was there to stop it.

"And Hedo, Hedo Türkoğlu was like, 'Let's pee on him!'" Grant Hill hilariously recalls the funny incident."

"And I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, no. We can't.'"

Thanks to Hill's intervention, the hazing ended in a less harmful and disgusting way. Magic players just decided to duct-tape the sharp shooter into the basketball stanchion. Hill also recalls not doing a good job protecting his teammate.

"Now that I think about it," Hill said, as he tried to remember the event. "I probably didn't a good job in protecting you in that situation."

Even after that, we can safely say that Grant Hill did an excellent job is stopping Hedo from urinating on the Duke star. Redick, on the other hand, had friendly banter with Hedo on Twitter.

Grant Hill reflects on JJ Redick's early career struggles

JJ Redick while he was playing for the Orlando Magic

During the episode, Hill said that he worried about Redick's career in the beginning. Before playing in the NBA, Redick was a star in high school and college, which made him a household name for basketball fans. However, during his early years in the league, he didn't get a ton of playing time. But through gradual improvement, he was able to make a name for himself as one of the best shooters in the game.

Redick recently retired and can often be seen in ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

