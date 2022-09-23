"And when it's home, you want to make this the best home it can be" - LA Clippers' front office executive opens up on Paul George's leadership, credits him for helping team land 5x All-Star

It has been three years since Paul George joined the LA Clippers. The upcoming season could be the seven-time All-Star's best season with the franchise. With Kawhi Leonard cleared to play five-on-five and John Wall healthy, this LA Clippers team looks dangerous. One which will face a lot of championship expectations as the 2022-23 season gets underway.

Most of the optimism about the Clippers' championship aspirations is being credited to George. According to Clippers' president of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, Paul George showed remarkable leadership in the offseason. The six-time All-NBA star also played a big role in landing Wall for the Clippers. Speaking to the media on September 22, Frank said:

"Paul has had an extremely purposeful, driven, and very productive offseason."

Frank added that Paul George now seems to feel at home with the Clippers. He continued:

"4 years ago when we got Paul, it was more of a destination place. Now this is home. And when it's home, you want to make this the best home it can be.

"Leadership is serving, not being served and I think Paul embodies that with his actions and what he does and ownership of the team."

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard "don't comepte for whose team it is," says Lawrence Frank

The LA Clippers may have landed John Wall, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are certainly the two alpha stars on the team. On this, he said:

"They don't compete for whose team it is. Our guys are competing with and for each other with one goal in mind. And so we're very lucky that our two star players have that sort of connection and appreciation for each other."

Frank also used the media interaction to explain the Clippers' expectations from John Wall. Wall has played only 40 games in the last three NBA seasons. He hasn't played a single playoff game in the last four postseasons. Frank, nonetheless, was positive about Wall, saying, "What we've seen, we're encouraged." He added:

"We want John to be really good in the regular season and exceptional in the postseason. So we'll just kind of prioritize his help along the way.

"His work ethic and love of the game is off the charts. The energy we get from both John and Reggie daily is uplifting."

Let us know your thoughts on the Clippers' superstar trio of Leonard, George and Wall.

