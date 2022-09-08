“And I mean always”- Lebron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar show immense support to John Wall over his mental struggles he faced recently

It's been almost two seasons since John Wall last played in the NBA. After a tough journey back to the hardwood, Wall signed with the LA Clippers this summer. The 32-year-old guard is expected to provide a serious boost as the Clippers look like one of the most underrated squads in the Western Conference this year.

While Wall's return will be anticipated, it hasn't been smooth. This offseason, Wall opened up about how difficult it's been since he last played a basketball game. The talented guard had torn his Achilles tendon, which proved to be the start of a string of unlucky events. Wall also talked about how both his mother and his grandma died during the time.

It's always eye-opening when an NBA star puts his guard down and opens up about their struggles off the court. Basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James have both taken to social media to praise Wall for being open. Kareem recently wrote about Wall's comments on his website:

"I’m impressed that Wall had the courage to be so open about his struggles. Male athletes, especially Black male athletes, often are too embarrassed to admit that they need help when dealing with mental health issues. They’ll spend a fortune on physical trainers or nutritionists, but balk at seeking a specialist for mental issues.

"Wall sought the help of a therapist as well as the support of his family and friends. Talking about it makes him a great sports role model."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James give their support to LA Clippers guard John Wall

LA Clippers guard John Wall at the 2022 NBA Summer League

It's never easy for a top player to open up about his challenges. Most players have too much pride and don't want to seem weak. It's part of the problem with the current age of social media in the world of sports.

As Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote on his website, it does take a lot of courage for some to look vulnerable. Wall has battled back to get into an opportunity to have a memorable year as a part of the LA Clippers.

With the addition of Wall, as well as the hopeful return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers could be a force this year.

During his last season of play in 2020, Wall averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 40.4%.

