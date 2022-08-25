"Now we need to go and get our own Michael Jordan" - AND1 co-founder recalls betting on 2x NBA All-Star to take on Nike's campaign centered around MJ, in new documentary

Michael Jordan signed with Nike as a rookie in 1984. He fast-tracked the company’s growth, given the waves Michael Jordan was making in the NBA. He was the third pick of the 1984 NBA Draft and started displaying his potential immediately, averaging 28.2 points in his rookie season.

Nike seemed to have hit the jackpot with Michael Jordan as the company grew immensely with every passing season.

Fast-forward to 1993, a sports apparel brand called AND1 became relevant by selling t-shirts with trash talk slogans. The brand garnered significant interest, but they wanted to become the biggest basketball brand, figuring the shoe business was the only way.

However, competing with Nike meant taking some risks, which AND1 did.

“So now we need to go and get our own Michael Jordan.” Co-founder Tom Austin said.

“We couldn't start with B-level guys. If we are gonna do this, we need to go get an A-level guy.” Co-founder Seth Berger said.

AND1 prepared to take the leap in 1996 and were on the lookout for someone who had potential like Michael Jordan. They chose future All-star Stephon Marbury as their ambassador. Before declaring for the NBA Draft, he played NCAA basketball with Georgia Tech, flourishing in the starting point guard role. He averaged 18.9 points and 4.5 assists that season.

“Everyone in basketball knew Steph. He was an electric basketball player. We effectively bet the company on Steph.” Berger said.

AND1 took Marbury on a 10-year endorsement deal, despite his lack of NBA experience, going with a strategy like Nike. However, things backfired for AND1, as Stephon Marbury played just 8 minutes on opening night due to an ankle injury.

“Who knew that all we'd been building was gonna go up in smoke that night.” Co-founder Jay Coen Gilbert said.

AND1 were forced out of the shoe business for a while, given their disastrous start with Stephon Marbury.

How did AND1’s Michael Jordan perform in the NBA?

Although Stephon Marbury had a disheartening start to his NBA career, he was quick to bounce back, returning to the floor after seven missed games. He played 67 games in his rookie season, averaging 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists. His career averages are 19.3 points, three rebounds and 7.6 assists over 846 games.

Marbury played 13 seasons in the NBA and played in two All-Star games. He played for five different franchises and finished his career with two All-NBA team honors. Despite strong performances, he made the playoffs four times during his peak years but couldn't advance past the first round.

Stephon Marbury retired from the NBA in 2009. He then joined the Chinese Basketball League. He spent several years in the league, winning two championships and a CBA Finals MVP award. Marbury is currently the coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters.

