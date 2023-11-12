Andre Drummond contrasts contemporary NBA players' diets with unhealthy habits around 2012

Andre Drummond has entered Year 12 in the NBA and is still fighting for his first championship. A two-time All-Star (2016, 2018), Drummond is now playing for the Chicago Bulls and wants to help his team make it to the playoffs and challenge for the title.

The veteran big man recently referred to how important staying in shape is for his career, especially as he gets older. Drummond talked about how a proper diet helps him improve his physical condition.

"Well, the era I came in—it was 2012—that’s when the game started changing a little bit. Nobody really talked about diet or what you should eat. I remember in our training rooms, we were eating chicken tenders! We had fried chicken in our meal rooms! We had a chef [with the Pistons in 2012], but they weren’t cooking what we eat now. It was buffet style, soul food every day," Andre Drummond told GQ, via Reddit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I learned about diet quick. You can eat whatever you want at that age. I remember stopping at McDonald’s before games when I first came into the league! But maybe after year four, I started getting that wear and tear on my body, didn’t have the right nutrition, I was slowing down a little bit and gaining weight. When I started noticing those changes on my body, I thought, alright, now is the time to really focus on my diet. That youth is no longer with me."

Andre Drummond is not the only NBA player who has referred to how important diet is for the players' physical condition, while teams have nutritionists and diet experts on their coaching staffs.

Andre Drummond Bulls

Andre Drummond believes he should become a Hall of Famer once his career is over

Andre Drummond has been a great defender and rim protector, and he recently reached a milestone by surpassing the 10,000 mark in rebounds.

A few weeks ago, the big man of the Chicago Bulls talked about his career and shared his belief that he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

"I've done great in my career. I think I have a chance to be a Hall of Fame player due to what I've done in my career. Actually, I'm pretty sure I'm in the top 20 for being in the Hall of Fame, so I have a great chance," Drummond said during an appearance on The Comfortable Pod podcast, via Bleacher Report.

Expand Tweet

Andre Drummond has career averages of 13.1 ppg, 12.6 rpg and 1.3 apg in 794 games. This season, he is averaging 6.1 ppg and 4.8 rpg, on 57.1 percent from the field. Chicago has made a rough start to the season, being 3-6 in the standings and good for 12th in the East.