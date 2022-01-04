"When it matters most, I want Iguodala" – Max Kellerman says he prefers Andre Iguodala over Steph Curry in clutch moments

Sports analyst Max Kellerman said he still prefers Andre Iguodala – over two-time MVP Steph Curry – in clutch situations.

Iguodala made a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left for a seven-point lead, putting the game out of reach Saturday as the Golden State Warriors topped the Utah Jazz 123-116.

Teammate Damion Lee, currently in the league’s health and safety protocols, took to Twitter in appreciation. Lee shared a GIF made after Kellerman issued the same claim in 2019 – Iggy over Steph in the clutch – saying “I want Iguodala.”

Kellerman, the host of “This Just In with Max Kellerman,” couldn’t hold himself back from responding in his latest episode as he referenced Lee’s tweet:

“Let me tell you fools something: I still do ... My point was that everyone on the Warriors at the time – fate of the universe on the line – you don't have to get your own shot. Just an open look. This is not about how well you shoot. It's about what's in your veins: ice water. Who's won more Finals MVPs, Andre Iguodala or Stephen Curry? The answer is Iguodala.”

Kellerman was referring to 2014-15, when the Warriors began their dynasty. In the 2015 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Iguodala averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in six games. Iguodala was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP over Curry, who put up solid performances as well. Iggy won the honor mainly because of his firm defense on Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Kevin Durant was the Finals MVP when the Warriors won championships in 2017 and 2018.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



"Let me tell you fools something: I still do! ... When it matters most, I want IGUODALA!"



(via This Just In) @maxkellerman is doubling down!"Let me tell you fools something: I still do! ... When it matters most, I want IGUODALA!"(via This Just In) .@maxkellerman is doubling down!"Let me tell you fools something: I still do! ... When it matters most, I want IGUODALA!"(via This Just In) https://t.co/uscwvMvNSo

Kellerman feels that however great a shooter Curry is, Iguodala is a better clutch player. He said he will still put the ball in Iggy’s hands when it matters the most:

“I’m saying – with the money on the line, what type of player are you? Are you a clutch player? Andre Iguodala is not a great shooter, Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all-time. But when it matters most – I WANT IGUODALA.”

Andre Iguodala has helped multiple teams contend for a title

Andre Iguodala is in his 18th season. He returned to the Golden State Warriors after a two-year stint with the Miami Heat, going all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals with them. Iggy is well-known for his defense among other parts of his game. He has won three NBA championships with the Warriors.

Iguodala has played in only 18 games this season because of a knee injury. In those games, he has averaged 4.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. His role is to be a reliable role player, which he can do pretty well. His wealth of experience can help the second-unit offense and the youngsters around him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite Max Kellerman’s strong belief in Iguodala, Steph Curry is more likely to be given the ball in clutch situations. But having another clutch player on the roster is only good news for Golden State, which is back in title contention.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein