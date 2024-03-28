Andrew Schulz leaves JJ Redick red in the face, quoting his college poems

JJ Redick was one of the most hated college basketball players of his generation. Redick played four seasons for the Duke Blue Devils under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, becoming a cult figure in Durham. But did you know he wrote rap lyrics and poems back in college?

In an appearance on the "FLAGRANT" podcast with Andrew Schulz, Redick revealed that writing lyrics and poems helped him in college. He was getting heckled at every game and has been passionate about writing since he was in high school.

Schulz then took out a copy of one of Redick's poems back in college and read it aloud like he was rapping:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I asked the Lord, 'What I'm about to do?'

He said, 'Son, I make the sky blue.

The rain falls because of me.

Leaves change color on a fall tree.

I was the inspiration for Martin Luther King.

I'm the reason Ray Charles can sing.

I'm giving strength to others through and through.

And my son, I'll do the same for you."

JJ Redick was left red-faced by the poem he wrote, drinking some water to calm himself down before confirming that it was indeed his work. It got a lot of laughs from the crew with Akaash Singh even joking that Redick was dropping bars like a white DMX.

Redick then quipped:

"I shouldn't have done this."

Also Read: "You're not beating Caitlin Clark" - JJ Redick shuts down comedian Andrew Schulz's bold claim

JJ Redick's college career at Duke

JJ Redick played four seasons at Duke.

JJ Redick was a five-star recruit from Virginia when he decided to join Duke in 2002. Redick became one of the greatest players in the school's history and one of the most hated men in college basketball during that span. He averaged 19.9 points per game in his college career while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.

Redick led the Blue Devils to four NCAA tournament appearances, but only made the Final Four once in his sophomore year. They lost to Kansas in his freshman season, then got beat by UConn in his third year and was dominated by LSU in his final season – all of which were in the Sweet 16.

The history major was named National College Player of the Year in his final year with Duke when he averaged 26.8 points and shot 42.1% from the field. He would enter the 2006 NBA draft and got selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic.

Duke retired his No. 4 jersey on Feb. 4, 2007, at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He was the 13th player to have his jersey retired by the Blue Devils.

Also Read: Wine connoisseur LeBron James shares Chambertin 2012 with co-host JJ Redick on 'Mind the Game' Episode 1