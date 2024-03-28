"You're not beating Caitlin Clark" - JJ Reddick shuts down comedian Andrew Schulz's bold claim

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest college basketball stars at the moment and even NBA analysts and podcasters are talking about her. Comedian Andrew Schulz made a bold claim about beating Clark in a one-on-one game, but ESPN's JJ Redick quickly shut him down.

In an appearance on the "Flagrant" podcast, Redick discussed a bunch of topics about basketball and his NBA career. Schulz made a segway early in the episode about beating Clark one-on-one since he's confident about his game.

However, Redick quickly dismissed his claim:

"You're not beating Caitlin Clark."

He added:

"Me agreeing to come on this show, I knew I was getting roped into some sh*t. I knew I was getting roped into some sh*t."

Andrew Schulz is a comedian, so there's a chance he might be joking about beating one of the best female college basketball players in the world. However, Schulz also bragged about beating Duke legend Jay Williams in a one-on-one game back in 2016.

For those who don't know Williams, he was the second overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2002 after an impressive three-year stint in Durham. His career was cut short by a motorcycle incident before his second year in the NBA.

Caitlin Clark is a different player than Williams, but she's shorter than the 6-foot-2 Schulz. Nevertheless, Clark's shooting is on another level, which makes her a non-typical female basketball player. She's expected to enter this year's WNBA draft although a reported $5 million offer from Ice Cube's Big3 could change her plans.

Caitlin Clark and JJ Redick's college basketball career

JJ Redick and Cailtin Clark both had legendary college basketball careers.

JJ Redick was ahead of his time when he played for the Duke Blue Devils from 2002 to 2006. Redick, at one point, was one of the most hated basketball players on the planet. His popularity was off the charts and was likely the most famous basketball player not in the NBA at the time.

Redick was mostly known for his 3-point shooting, which did not translate to the NBA early in his career. He was a late bloomer and was already in his late 20s or early 30s when he became one of the best role players in the league.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark has captivated the nation with her shooting and it has made her one of the most popular athletes right now. Clark still has her haters, but it's hard to argue that she's helping the ratings of the women's NCAA tournament.

The Iowa Hawkeyes superstar is set to enter the WNBA draft, wherein she'll be the No. 1 overall pick. It will be interesting to see if Clark will change the women's game just like what Steph Curry did in the NBA with his shooting.

